Automotive Variable Valve Timing (VVT) and Start-Stop System Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market is expected to grow from $37.97 billion in 2021 to $40.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting manyevery markets across the globe. The automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market is expected to grow to $81.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.8%.



The automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems market consists of the sale of automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to improve performance, fuel economy, or emissions and is widely used in combination with variable valve lift systems.Variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems refer to a process of altering the timing of a valve lift event.



With variable valve timing, the valves are open for shorter periods during idling or light acceleration, so less air-fuel mixture goes into the engine and helps reduce emissions.



The main types of automotive variable valve timing (vvt) and start-stop systems are diesel vvt systems and gasoline vvt systems.A diesel VVT system is the technique of changing the timing of a valve lift event, and it’s frequently done to increase efficiency, reduce emissions, or all three.



It is employed in several vehicle types, such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicle types.The various technology types include cam-phasing and cam-phasing plus changing.



The types of valvetrains include SOHC and DOHC valvetrains.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop systems market in 2021. The regions covered in this automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



Rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system markets going forward.Fuel-efficient vehicles are vehicles or engines that give better mileage per gallon of fuel than other less efficient models.



A technology called valve-timing, which regulates the timing of a valve lift event, is frequently applied to increase performance, fuel efficiency, or pollution.For instance, in February 2021, According to KAPSARC, a Saudi Arabia-based advisory in the Saudi energy sector, consumer adoption of electric vehicles (EVs)—including hybrids, plug-in hybrids, and pure battery electric vehicles—is a critical step toward improving energy use and lowering emissions in the transportation industry.



Electric car sales have reached a record of 3 million in 2020, up 40% from 2019. Further, according to the Net Zero Emissions, United Nations, by 2050 Scenario, 300 million electric vehicles will be on the road by 2030, making up more than 60% of all new automobile sales, up from just 4.6 percent in 2020. Therefore, rising demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is driving the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market.



Technological innovations and advancements have emerged as a key trend in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market.Major companies operating in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system markets are developing new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2019, Hyundai Motor Group, a South Korean multinational automotive manufacturer, developed the world’s first Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology with improved performance, economy, and reduced emissions. Modern valve technology includes VVT-I – Variable Valve Timing with Intelligence, It-VCT – Twin Independent Variable Camshaft Timing, and I-VTEC – Intelligent Variable Valve Timing and Lift with Electronic Control System.



In August 2021, Analog Devices, Inc., a US-based company for the design and manufacturing of analog, mixed-signal, and DSP integrated circuits, acquired Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to strengthen ADI’s position as a high-performance analogue semiconductor company and puts us well positioned to develop even more complete, cutting-edge solutions for customers. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is a US-based company that develops innovative analogue ICs for the automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data centre markets.



The countries covered in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The countries covered in the automotive variable valve timing (VVT) and start-stop system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

