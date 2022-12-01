ALTAVA Group Joins Yuga Labs Ecosystem To Launch Bored Ape Golf Club NFT Collection

Asset holders can benefit from the commercial IP rights granted by purchasing golf-themed merchandise.

Singapore, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALTAVA Group, a luxury metaverse is joining Yuga Labs’ ecosystem house of Bored Ape Yacht Club, to launch its Bored Ape Golf Club (BAGC) NFT collection, which includes special editions from Elite Apes, Animoca Brands, and The Sandbox.



ALTAVA Group had previously collaborated with Elite Apes – the largest IP holders of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) to create Bored Ape Golf Club. BAGC (KR) NFT itself is a derivative of the 60 BAYC (Bored Ape Yacht Club) IP. One of the most distinctive features of the BAGC KR NFT is the ability for owners to order golf-themed merchandise bearing the logo of the specific BAGC Korea NFT IP they own.

Animoca Brands is one of the largest crypto funds in the world with more than $1 billion under management and is one of BAYC's largest holders, The Sandbox is one of the largest gaming metaverses, and Elite Apes are BAYC's largest IP holders. These three companies are already at the forefront of the NFT and Web 3 revolution, making this collection the ideal result of a union between industry titans.



ALTAVA’s team believes that BAGC NFTs can provide a real-life and exclusive golf experience in the Metaverse by demonstrating how asset holders can benefit from the commercial IP rights granted by using them on golf-themed merchandise.

About ALTAVA Group



ALTAVA Group is a Singapore-based company with offices in Seoul, Tokyo, London, and Paris. ALTAVA is the luxury fashion metaverse that enables users to discover, interact, and express themselves through a high-fidelity avatar. The Company operates WOY (World of You), a metaverse that provides Omni-platform experiential solutions which seamlessly connect consumers to the real-world and virtual world for high-end luxury brands and discerning partners.

About Yuga Labs

Yuga Labs is best known for developing Bored Ape Yacht Club, the world's largest and most profitable NFT project to date (BAYC). After that, they introduced the Bored Ape Kennel Club (BACK), a subsidiary collection for Bored Ape owners, on June 18, 2021. The Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) was established on August 28, 2021. In early 2022, Yuga Labs announced the acquisition of CryptoPunks and Meebits, two of the most valued NFT projects in the community, and the creation of Otherside, a new metaverse project.