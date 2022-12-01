RNAi Technology Global Market Report 2022: Featuring QIAGEN, Phio Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Benitec Biopharma & More

Dublin, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "RNAi Technology Market, By Application, By Geography - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



RNA based therapeutics have garnered significant attention in recent years due to its potential to treat a variety of disease such as cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, TB, AIDS, as well as rare and genetic disorders. RNAi also has the potential to treat viral diseases such as those caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis C virus (HCV). Moreover, RNAi is now being used in biological and biomedical research to study the effect of blocking expression of a given gene.



Market Dynamics:



Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in focus on RNAi therapeutic development, rise in number of applications in molecular diagnostics, frequent approvals of RNAi therapeutics, and the outbreak of COVID-19 are major factors expected to drive growth of the global RNAi technology market over the forecast period.



For instance, in June 2022, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AMVUTTRA, an RNAi therapeutic administered via subcutaneous injection once every three months for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated (hATTR) amyloidosis in adults. Moreover, in August 2018, The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' Onpattro, an RNAi therapeutic for individuals with a rare and deadly genetic disorder called hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis.



