Knight Announces Relaunch of AKYNZEO® in Canada

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has assumed full commercial activities and is relaunching oral AKYNZEO® (netupitant/palonosetron capsules) in Canada.



Knight and Helsinn Healthcare SA ("Helsinn") entered into an exclusive license, distribution and supply agreement for oral/IV AKYNZEO® in Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, and ALOXI® oral/IV (palonosetron) in Canada (the "Products") in May 2022.

AKYNZEO® (netupitant/palonosetron capsules) for oral administration is approved and marketed in Canada for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer therapy that is uncontrolled by a 5-HT 3 receptor antagonist alone in adults. According to IQVIA, sales of AKYNZEO® in Canada and Brazil were approximately $7 million in 2021.

"We are excited to take over Canadian commercialization of AKYNZEO®, an innovative once-per-cycle fixed dose, dual combination antiemetic that offers a leading and guideline-recommended prophylactic treatment for chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting,” said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight. "AKYNZEO® builds upon Knight’s growing Canadian oncology portfolio, increasing our presence in this important therapeutic area."

"Chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting remain some of the most feared potential side effects of chemotherapy. While remarkable advances have been made in new chemotherapeutics, benefitting the lives of our patients, it is incumbent upon oncologists to try to make their journeys as safe and comfortable as possible. AKYNZEO®, a combination of the pharmacologically and clinically distinct 5-HT 3 receptor antagonist palonosetron and the selective NK 1 receptor antagonist netupitant, has simplified antiemetic prophylaxis, providing an effective therapy with the lowest pill burden, and has been greatly appreciated by our cancer patients," said Dr. Sandeep Sehdev, medical oncologist at the Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre & Scientific Advisor for the Canadian Breast Cancer Network.

About AKYNZEO®

AKYNZEO® is the first and only 5-HT 3 and NK 1 receptor antagonist fixed combination approved for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting. A single dose of AKYNZEO® given with dexamethasone prior to chemotherapy has been shown to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting for up to 5 days. AKYNZEO® oral is approved and marketed in Canada for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy and the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer therapy that is uncontrolled by a 5-HT 3 receptor antagonist alone in adults. AKYNZEO® oral is also approved and marketed in Argentina and Brazil for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cisplatin-based cancer chemotherapy and prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy in adults.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021 as filed on www.sedar.com. Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information or future events, except as required by law.