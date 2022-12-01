Global Stainless Steel Forgings Market to Reach $13 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stainless Steel Forgings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032995/?utm_source=GNW
8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Hot / Cold Forged, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Casting segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.5% CAGR
The Stainless Steel Forgings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Sintered Parts Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Sintered Parts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
All Metals & Forge
Bourdon Forge
Canada Forgings
Ellwood Closed Die Group
Forge Products
Harihar Alloys Private
Harsh Steel Trade
ISGEC Heavy Engineering
J & N Metal Products
Keystone Forging
Precision Castparts
PSM Industries
Sintex
Tarunsika
Wichard
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Stainless Steel Forgings - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
