Kelly Mahler, OTD, OTR/L, Releases New Big Book of Interoception Games

LANCASTER, Pa., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kelly Mahler, OTD, OTR/L, a Pennsylvania-based Occupational Therapist and author, is excited to announce the release of her new interoception book and instructional resource, The Big Book of Interoception Games.

The Big Book of Interoception Games is a compilation of 53 fun and playful activities for learners of all ages. The book focuses on the core concept of interoception—one of the hottest topics in neuroscience—and the sense that allows us to notice and understand internal body signals and emotions. This book and its activities invite learners to notice mindfully how their body feels during playful activities and are of particular interest to educators, therapists, and parents, especially of learners with so-called 'challenging behaviors' or diagnoses such as autism, anxiety, trauma or ADHD. Each game provides several variations—making for hundreds of playful interoception learning ideas. The interoception book can be a positive practice strategy to accompany any of Kelly Mahler's interoception books and resources; however, it is also a productive standalone resource.

"I'm so excited to share my discoveries about interoception with professionals and families. Interoception, the sense that helps us feel our feels and manage them, can affect the way we view what is often called 'challenging, disruptive or purposeful' behavior," says Mahler. She continues, "I want to inspire people to think differently and discover the root cause of the behaviors we may observe. Learn how to dig deep. Ask the right questions. Implement an interoception-based approach to behavior and self-regulation. I believe this can provide more effective, meaningful and affirming supports so our clients, students, and loved ones can flourish."

Kelly uses interoception research to discover more about the diversity of the human experience and applies this understanding to help people thrive in their daily lives. In addition to directly supporting clients and their families, Kelly is actively involved in various interoception research projects, serving in different roles, including principal investigator, graduate research mentor, dissertation chair, and content expert consultant. She enjoys collaborating with a variety of established and up-and-coming researchers to explore numerous topics. If you are interested in interviewing Kelly regarding her interoception research and client experiences, visit kelly-mahler.com/kellys-research.

About Kelly Mahler

Kelly Mahler, OTD, OTR/L, earned a Doctorate in Occupational Therapy from Misericordia University, Dallas, PA. She has been an occupational therapist for 20 years, serving school-aged children and adults. Kelly is the winner of multiple awards, including the 2020 American Occupational Therapy Association Emerging and Innovative Practice Award & a Mom's Choice Gold Medal. She is an adjunct faculty member at Elizabethtown College, Elizabethtown, PA, as well as at Misericordia University, Dallas, PA. Kelly is a co-principal investigator in several research projects pertaining to topics such as interoception, self-regulation, trauma & autism. Kelly is an international speaker and frequently presents on topics related to the 11 interoception books and resources she has authored.

