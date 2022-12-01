Key Digital celebrates the 12 Days of Christmas with daily discounts

New York, NY, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Digital, an award-winning developer and manufacturer of leading-edge digital video processing and AV signal distribution solutions, is celebrating a successful 2022 with its annual 12 Days of Christmas event, focusing on a different Key Digital product each weekday, December 5 through December 20. This year’s event offers Key Digital customers a one-day 10% discount on the day’s featured product. That discount goes up to 12% if 12 or more units are ordered on a product’s sale day.

“Key Digital has remained successful and grown throughout the challenges of the past few years, for which we thank our customers,” says Mike Tsinberg, Key Digital Founder and President. “We highly value the relationships we build through supporting our products, and attribute our customer’s loyalty to our innovative, reliable and affordably priced products. Plus, in a supply chain-challenged world, we never engage in price gouging and have been able to maintain inventory, shipping most products from stock. The 12 Days of Christmas discounts are a thank you to our current customers and a welcome to new friends.”

In the latest edition of the video series “Key Digital Live,” hosts DeWayne Rains (VP of sales) and Jonathon Ferry (VP of product education and experience) give an overview of each of the products featured in the 12 Days of Christmas, including details on extensions of the discounts to companion products with select models.

The Key Digital 12 Days of Christmas featured products:

KD-BYOD4K Wireless Presentation Gateway December 5

KD-DA1x2DC HDMI Distribution Amp December 6

KD-X3x1WUTx HDBaseT Wall Plate AV Switcher December 7

MLV4x4 Pro Multi-View Matrix Switcher December 8

KD-UPS52U Universal Presentation Switcher December 9

KD-XUSB2 USB over CAT Extender December 12

KD-MS4x4G-2 HDMI Matrix Switcher December 13

KD-WP8-2 IP Wall Plate Control Keypad December 14

KD-VW4x4ProK Video Wall Processor/Switcher December 15

KD-X444SP/LP HDMI over CAT Extender Sets December 16

AV over IP systems December 19

KD-CAMUSB USB PTZ Camera December 20

For more information:

Key Digital: keydigital.com

Key Digital 12 Days of Christmas video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N4YAy-7yR1c

…ends 332 words

Photo File 1: KeyDigital_12Days2022_Day1.jpg

Photo Caption 1: Key Digital’s 12 Days of Christmas event, focusing on a different product each weekday December 5 through December 20 with a daily discount, kicks off with the KD-BYOD4K Wireless Presentation Gateway

About Key Digital:

Established in 1999, Key Digital® designs and engineers intuitive digital A/V connectivity and control solutions that embody excellence. Key Digital delivers reliable, superior-quality, easily-implemented, versatile, high-performance products for corporate, education, government, house-of-worship, bar & restaurant, digital signage and residential A/V applications.

Founded by innovator Mike Tsinberg, holder of over 40 digital video and HDTV patents, Key Digital designs and engineers its products in-house at its USA headquarters in Mount Vernon, New York. The result of meticulous research, development and testing, Key Digital products showcase the company’s extensive, unparalleled technical knowledge and expertise, as well as its market-driven approach, serving as a partner to consultants, designers, and system integration firms in the A/V industry. Key Digital works as its clients’ extended engineering team, developing customized solutions for specific applications. Key Digital is an lnfoComm, CEDIA, CES, and NAHB award-winning manufacturer.

Key Digital, Engineered For Your Success™

For more information, visit our webpage at www.keydigital.com.

Follow Key Digital on social media:

Attachments