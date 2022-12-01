Petalfast Welcomes Premium Cannabis Brand Wonderbrett to Growing Sales and Distribution Portfolio

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petalfast , a route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry, announced its partnership with Wonderbrett , one of the West Coast’s most beloved cannabis brands best known for its world-renowned genetics, exotic terpene profiles and pioneering cultivation techniques. Wonderbrett joins a growing portfolio of brands represented by Petalfast throughout the state of California and nationwide.



Wonderbrett’s roots trace back to 1997 when co-founder Brett Feldman began growing the legendary West Coast strain, OG Kush. By 1999, Feldman had established himself as an elite grower in the Los Angeles scene, providing cannabis to some of the most prominent artists in the music industry, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Xzibit. In 2014, Brett decided to bring his famous stains to the masses, launching Wonderbrett in partnership with his friend, Cameron Damwijk. Wonderbrett products are designed and engineered in a state-of-the-art facility by a team of experts, utilizing custom irrigation systems that integrate advanced technology with time-tested cultivation methods to create small-batch, craft-style cannabis at scale.

“Wonderbrett’s extensive genetic library has been formed through decades of development, and their full-bodied flavor and aromatic terpene profiles have cemented the brand as a staple in modern-day cannabis culture,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky . “Their rich history of producing ultra-premium flower has garnered them a loyal following and lifelong customer base throughout the state of California. We look forward to implementing our proven sales and field and trade marketing tactics to help drive their products into new distribution channels while increasing Petalfast’s offerings for our retail customers.”

In addition to flower, Wonderbrett’s signature strains are available in live resin cartridges and solventless rosin fruit chews to appeal to a variety of consumer needs. Utilizing the highest quality glass tanks with ceramic atomizers and tips, the company’s distillate-free, 100% live resin cartridges include real terpenes and zero additives to deliver the same full-bodied flavors fans have come to expect from the brand. Wonderbrett’s solventless rosin fruit chews offer six curated pairings of premium cannabis made with 100% real fruit puree imported from France to provide a truly potent and uniquely flavorful edible experience. The vegan- and gluten-free fruit chews are all-natural, containing zero artificial ingredients or preservatives, and are available in strain-specific varieties: Pineapple OG, Melon OG, Orange Banana, Papaya, Strawberry Bliss and Peach OZ.

“All of our products are guided by our passion for creating new flavors, breeding new genetics and discovering new strains that transcend the ordinary into the extraordinary,” said Wonderbrett Co-Founder Brett Feldman. “Through decades of hard work and preparation, we have curated a premier lifestyle brand, infusing art, music and fashion into everything we do to encapsulate the Wonderbrett experience. Partnering with Petalfast will allow us to expand our market presence in California and Arizona, solidifying Wonderbrett as the premium provider of flower, live-resin cartridges and edibles for connoisseurs and new consumers alike.”

The addition of Wonderbrett comes amidst significant growth for Petalfast, which in recent months announced its expansion into the Michigan, Massachusetts and Arizona markets, as well as new partnerships with AIRO Brands, Auntie Aloha, Bloom Brands, Consensus Holdings, Legion of Bloom, and Life Cannabis Co. Since its 2020 launch in California, Petalfast has built a diverse portfolio of high-profile cannabis brands to highlight the most creative product offerings and help both emerging and growing brands sell into and through retail channels in competitive markets. The Company’s collaborative platform approach to distribution and field marketing is a key differentiator, significantly changing how cannabis brands can launch, scale and establish themselves in select markets.

For more information on Petalfast’s hiring and recruiting, email work@petalfast.com . For inquiries related to services and expansion opportunities, email hey@petalfast.com .

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind route-through-market platform for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands thrive via its go-to-market accelerator program in California and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market. Petalfast is taking its business model and expanding into newer, competitive markets.

About Wonderbrett

Wonderbrett is synonymous with legacy California cannabis as both an innovator and purveyor of the highest quality and most sought-after products available. With a mantra of “flavor and experience over everything,” the company’s rare genetics, exotic terpene profiles and meticulous cultivation techniques create consistency and an elevated user experience across the consumer spectrum. Wonderbrett is for the sophisticated connoisseur, producing craft, small-batch, artisanal products at scale.

Petalfast Media Contact

Justin Bernstein

Mattio Communications

Petalfast@mattio.com