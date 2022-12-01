Breakthrough Long-COVID ‘Brain Fog’ Drug Being Developed by Augusta University Researchers

AUGUSTA, GA, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camellix, a start up biotechnology company partly owned by Augusta University (AU), and being advised by Chief Outsiders, develops novel products based on polyphenols derived from plants, today announced that as part of its NIH-funded research and development, the company has determined a polyphenol molecule EC16 in specific nasal formulations likely will be effective against Long-COVID associated neurologic symptoms such as loss of smell and brain fog. This ailment can include mild to serious problems with thinking, concentration, memory, and headaches.

“We’ve found a polyphenol molecule suitable for combating Long-COVID. Our in vitro data suggests it could be a novel treatment for millions of people struggling with Long-COVID symptoms, but only if we can prove the formulations in clinical studies,” said Camellix’s founder and CEO, Dr. Stephen Hsu, PhD, who is currently Professor of Oral Biology and Oral Health & Diagnostic Sciences at the Dental College of Georgia at AU. “That’s why we need one or more Pharma partners to help us cross the proverbial finish line.”

Green tea polyphenols are natural bioactive compounds—phytochemicals—which are known for their antiviral, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory effects. Research indicates that one of the polyphenols, EGCG, inhibits the binding of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to host-cell receptor ACE2, which prevents viral entry into the host cell, and inhibits viral RNA replication and protein processing, according to the NIH. EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate) is also known for its neuroprotective properties. A more stable and potent form of EGCG is EGCG-palmitate, also referred to as EC16.

In support of Camellix’s new drug development, the NIH (National Institute on Deafness and other Communication Disorders, NIDCD) has funded this initiative with a grant to develop nasal applications for clinical studies. As a next step the researchers seek to partner with a major pharmaceutical company to provide matching funds to initiate pre-IND research in exchange for a right of first refusal to bring this new drug to the clinical studies.

“We’ve been developing cutting edge green tea technology to improve people’s lives for many years and this exciting new drug project is the latest iteration,” said Hsu, who is also a celebrated TED Talk presenter. “We have composition patents protecting the use of EC16 (an FDA classified food additive component and an EPA approved safe inert), which is known to have a broad spectrum of antiviral activities. Combined with neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant activities, it’s logical that it would also yield benefits for Long-COVID relief and prevention. Earlier we brought to market successful green tea-based products (MighTeaFlow Dry Mouth relief and AverTeaX Cold Sore relief lines) based on EGCG and EC16 technology. We believe we can do the same here to fight brain Long-COVID.”

According to the CDC, more than 40% of adults in the United States have had COVID-19 already and up to 23.7 million are currently struggling with Long-COVID symptoms today. The economic impact of Long-COVID is associated with $50 billion in lost wages per year, and one million workers calling sick each day due to Long-COVID. The prevalence of Long-COVID is expected to grow exponentially going forward in the world due to the neuroinvasion of the virus.

Camellix recently announced the engagement of Chief Outsiders to lead the search for a Pharma partner. Chief Outsiders is the country’s leading provider of Chief Marketing Officers as a service and has worked with over 1,500 companies to bring new products to market and accelerate growth. The engagement will be led by partners Paul Sparrow and Joe Grace both of whom have over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry.

More detail on the research data can be found here.

About Camellix

Camellix, LLC is a biotechnology company partly-owned by Augusta University (AU) that develops and markets products based on polyphenol compounds of plant origin, including products for the prevention and treatment of viral infections. Camellix Research Laboratory is located in the Life Science Business Development Center of AU. More information available at www.camellix.com.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders is the leading Fractional CMO firm that helps CEOs accelerate growth through the development and disciplined execution of well-crafted growth plans. The firm has more than 120 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike traditional marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies, including many Fortune 500 firms. Chief Outsiders CMOs have served on the executive team of more than 1,500 client companies, driving growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past nine years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

Media Contact

Ray Young

Razor Sharp PR

512.694.6097

ray@razorsharppr.com

Investor Contacts

Joe Grace

Partner

Chief Outsiders

203-247-0796

JGrace@ChiefOutsiders.com

Paul Sparrow

Area Managing Partner

Chief Outsiders

615-351-7189

psparrow@chiefoutsiders.com