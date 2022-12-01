Hydreight Technologies Inc. Announces Start Of Trading On The TSX Venture Exchange

Hydreight Technologies Inc. has received final approval for its qualifying transaction as principally described in its filing statement dated November 10, 2022, from the TSX Venture Exchange.





Hydreight Technologies Inc. starts trading under the symbol 'NURS' on the TSX Venture Exchange at market open on December 1, 2022.

In 2021 Hydreight welcomed approximately 101 new business partners, and in 2022, Hydreight has obtained approximately 537 new business partners as of the end of October, and expects to obtain an aggregate of 725 new business partners by the end of the year.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (formerly Perihelion Capital Ltd.) ("Hydreight" or the "Company") (TSXV: NURS) is pleased to announce that it has received final approval for its qualifying transaction as principally described in its filing statement dated November 10, 2022, from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and its common shares have commenced trading on the TSXV under the symbol 'NURS' effective at market open on December 1, 2022.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to begin trading on the TSXV," Hydreight CEO Shane Madden said. "This is a major step for the growth of our company as we continue to provide business partners, service providers, medspas, facilities and vendor partners with interactive, accessible, mobile health and wellness services across the United States."

About Hydreight

Hydreight’s business was founded in April, 2018, in the State of Nevada, United States to fill an ever evolving void between patients, healthcare professionals and service advisors, and bridge the gap between the corporate practice of medicine, legal compliance and customer convenience. Hydreight’s licenses, medical director offering, and technology allow med-spas as well as healthcare professionals, such as nurses, to be able to offer their services, which includes IV drip, Botox, COVID-19 testing, and other medical and medispa treatments all in the comfort of home or at any other location of the customer’s choice (such as the office, hotels, or other locations outside of hospitals and medical clinics). Hydreight aims to be a one stop shop for service providers to monetize their credentials outside of a fixed setting such as a hospital or medical clinic.

Hydreight currently offers its mobile and telehealth medical services in 42 U.S. states and has established key relationships and supply network chains with major vendors including: Medline, Mckesson, Allergan (Botox), Galderma and numerous pharmacies. Hydreight aims to empower pharmacies to provide their products to service providers in a direct and easily accessible manner.

On February 10, 2021, IV Hydreight Inc. was acquired by Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“VST”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF). Pursuant to the Company’s transaction with IV Hydreight Inc., VST sold its interest in IV Hydreight Inc. and now owns approximately 73.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”).

Hydreight had secured master vendor contracts with strategic 503B compounding pharmacies to facilitate the offering of its platform in all 50 states of the United States. Hydreight is acting Uber for nurses that can offer their services on a part time or full time basis directly to patients, allowing consumers to book appointments online, in person or through telehealth platforms with certified and registered health professionals.

In 2021 Hydreight welcomed approximately 101 new business partners, and in 2022, Hydreight has obtained approximately 537 new business partners as of the end of October, and expects to obtain an aggregate of 725 new business partners by the end of the year.

Additional information regarding Hydreight can be viewed on its website at www.hydreight.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

www.hydreight.com

Telephone: (480) 790 6886

For further information about Hydreight, please contact:

Investor Relations

Contact – Abbey Vogt

Email: ir@hydreight.com

Telephone: (480) 790 6886

Marketing and Media Contact- Jessica Friedman

Email: jess@hydreight.com

Telephone: (480) 790 6886

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements which constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar expressions and includes information regarding: expectations regarding the number of new business partners of Hydreight by the end of 2022.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company’s management’s expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: the ability to obtain requisite regulatory and other approvals with respect to the business operated by the Company and/or the potential impact of the listing of the Company’s shares on the TSXV on relationships, including with regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation; and the diversion of management time as a result of being a publicly listed entity. This forward-looking information may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and market conditions.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information except as otherwise required by applicable law.