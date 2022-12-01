Voip-Pal.com Inc. Announces Termination Without Prejudice of all Alice 101 Motions in the Northern District of California

WACO, Texas, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal.com Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”, “Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce that Judge Donato has stayed all of the pending VoIP-Pal patent litigations in the Northern District of California and terminated the pending motions for judgment on the pleadings under 35 U.S.C. § 101 without prejudice to refiling after the January 26, 2023 status conferences. The cases are Case Nos. 3:21-cv-5275, 3:21-cv-9773, 3:22-cv-3199, 3:19-cv-3202, 3:22-cv-4279, and 3:22-cv-5419.



The Company also continues to litigate several cases in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas (WDTX). VoIP-Pal’s cases asserting the Mobile Gateway patents against Amazon.com, Inc., et al., 6:21-cv-668, Verizon Communications, Inc., et al., 6:21-cv-672, and T-Mobile USA, Inc., 6:21-cv-674 are currently nearing the end of the fact discovery phase.

Emil Malak, CEO of VoIP-Pal, stated, “We are glad to be able to continue asserting our patents in court and hope this most recent decision is a step in the right direction. Patience is a virtue”

Additionally, the Company has appointed Howard “Clif” Saylor to the Board of Directors. Mr. Saylor is a successful entrepreneur and business owner and has been a long-time shareholder of VoIP-Pal, and one of the Company’s largest individual shareholders. He is filling the vacancy created when Dr. Ryan Thomas stepped down for health reasons.

“First, I want to thank Dr. Ryan Thomas for his excellent service and dedication during his tenure with VoIP-Pal. He is a dear friend of mine and was a great asset to our Company in the various roles he filled. We wish him all the best and he will be greatly missed,” said Emil Malak.

Mr. Malak continued, “We also want to welcome Clif Saylor to our Board of Directors. Clif brings decades of successful business experience across multiple industries, and he will be a very respected voice on our management team as we work towards monetizing our intellectual property.”

About VoIP-Pal.com Inc.

VoIP-Pal.Com, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, Texas. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a “forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.