Undersea Warfare Systems Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact

The global undersea warfare systems market is expected to grow from $14.30 billion in 2021 to $15.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The undersea warfare systems market is expected to grow to $19.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The undersea warfare systems market consists of sales of undersea warfare systems by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to defend against undersea threats by enemies to strengthen the nation’s security.Undersea warfare systems are commonly used in naval operations of a particular country to provide security against opposing countries.



It consists of the antisubmarine, offensive and defensive submarine, and mine warfare systems to control and maintain underwater nations’ borders by using various defensive and effective underwater weapons and systems.



The main types of undersea warfare systems are communication and surveillance systems, sensors and computation systems, countermeasure systems and payloads, unmanned underwater vehicles, and weapon systems.Communication and Surveillance: A system in an undersea warfare system provides surveillance of various communications channels such as emails, phone calls, servers, and others through which data exchange is done and monitors the threat.



The different modes of operation include manned operations, autonomous operations, and remote operations. The various end-users include the navy, air force, and army.



North America was the largest region in the undersea warfare systems market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the undersea warfare systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Increasing tensions among various nations due to rising wars and conflicts are expected to propel the growth of the undersea warfare systems market going forward.War is defined as a violent conflict between nations or states.



Undersea warfare systems are commonly used by armed forces to oppose underwater threats to maintain and control war situations and protect national security.For instance, in July 2022, according to the UK Ministry of Defence’s update on the Russia-Ukraine War, Ukraine’s forces were using long-range artillery across the Dnipro River to target bridges, and they attacked two times on the Antonivskiy Bridge in Kherson.



Therefore, the increasing tensions among various nations due to rising wars and conflicts are driving the growth of the undersea warfare systems market. Therefore, the rising number of underwater threats is driving the growth of the undersea warfare systems market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the undersea warfare systems market.Major companies operating in the undersea warfare systems sector are forced to develop technologically advanced systems to extend their growth in new areas.



For instance, in June 2022, Spear, an Israel-based unmanned aerial solutions company,launched thed Ninox 103 drone that uses an autonomous artificial intelligence-based system.This is designed for underwater and undetectable launches from a submarine.



It can also be embedded with point-to-multipoint networking and can fly for up to 50 minutes with a communication range of 10 kilometers while flying at a velocity of 23 mph.



In August 2021, VTG, a US-based company operating in the modernization of defense equipment, acquired ASSETT Inc. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, VTG aims to strengthen its undersea warfare and unmanned systems technology portfolio and gain reach in the defense enterprise and intelligence community. ASSETT Inc. is a US-based company operating in undersea warfare and unmanned systems technologies.



The countries covered in the undersea warfare systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



