Global Sports Apparel Market to Reach $259.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sports Apparel Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032984/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Discount Stores, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$83.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Brand Outlets segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10% CAGR



The Sports Apparel market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$54.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.2 Billion by the year 2027.







Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Segment to Record 7% CAGR



In the global Supermarkets & Hypermarkets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$45 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured) -

Adidas AG

Amer Sports Corporation

Banana Republic

Billabong International Limited

Blacks Leisure Group Plc

Columbia Sportswear Company

Everlast Worldwide Inc.

Gap Inc.

Jockey International

Lotto Sport





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032984/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Sports Apparel - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Sports Apparel by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Discount Stores by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Discount Stores by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Discount Stores by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Brand

Outlets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Brand Outlets by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Brand Outlets by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Men

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Men by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Men by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Women by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Women by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Women by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Children by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Children by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Children by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Sports Apparel Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Sports Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 37: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Sports Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 41: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Sports Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: China Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 49: China 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Sports Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Sports Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 62: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: France Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 64: France 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Sports Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 70: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 76: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Sports Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Sports Apparel by Distribution

Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 79: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 80: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Sports

Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 82: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women and

Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 86: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 88: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 92: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 94: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores,

Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Apparel by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Men, Women and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Sports Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Apparel by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores,

Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 109: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Sports Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)

Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 113: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Australia Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



INDIA

Sports Apparel Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)

Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: India Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: India 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and

Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 119: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: India Historic Review for Sports Apparel by End-Use -

Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 121: India 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores,

Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: South Korea Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand Outlets,

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel

by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: South Korea Historic Review for Sports Apparel by

End-Use - Men, Women and Children Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 127: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Sports Apparel

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Men, Women

and Children for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sports Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount

Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Sports

Apparel by Distribution Channel - Discount Stores, Brand

Outlets, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Sports

Apparel by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Discount Stores, Brand Outlets, Supermarkets &

Hypermarkets and Online for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Sports Apparel by End-Use - Men, Women and

Children - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032984/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________