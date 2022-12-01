Global Splicing Tapes Market to Reach $669.2 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Splicing Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032982/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$313.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $144.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR



The Splicing Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$144.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$83.4 Million by the year 2027.







Silicone Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR



In the global Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$71.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$86.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

3M

Adhesive Research, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

ECHOtape

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.

Nitto Denko Corporation

Orafol Europe Gmbh

Scapa Group Plc.

Shurtape Technologies LLC

tesa SE





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032982/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Splicing Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Labeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Labeling by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Labeling by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paper & Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Paper & Printing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Printing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Paper / Tissue by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Paper / Tissue by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper / Tissue by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET

/ Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for PET / Polyester by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for PET / Polyester by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Woven by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Non-Woven by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Backing Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Backing Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Backing Materials

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Splicing Tapes Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin Type -

Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,

Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,

Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Application -

Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and

Paper & Printing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &

Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /

Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing

Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other

Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Backing

Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper /

Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin

Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,

Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other

Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &

Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /

Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing

Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other

Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin

Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,

Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,

Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other

Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &

Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /

Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing

Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other

Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: China Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin

Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,

Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,

Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 75: China Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other

Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &

Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /

Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: China Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing

Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other

Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin

Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,

Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other

Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &

Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /

Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing

Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other

Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 93: France Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin

Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,

Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: France Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other

Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &

Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /

Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 99: France Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing

Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other

Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin

Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,

Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other

Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &

Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /

Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by

Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven

and Other Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin

Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,

Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,

Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other

Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &

Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /

Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing

Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other

Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing

Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and

Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 120: UK Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin Type -

Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,

Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,

Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 123: UK Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Application -

Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and

Paper & Printing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &

Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /

Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 126: UK Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032982/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________