Global Splicing Tapes Market to Reach $669.2 Million by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Splicing Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032982/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.3% CAGR and reach US$313.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Rubber segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $144.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5% CAGR
The Splicing Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$144.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$124.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$83.4 Million by the year 2027.
Silicone Segment to Record 2.8% CAGR
In the global Silicone segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$71.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$86.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 2.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
3M
Adhesive Research, Inc.
Avery Dennison Corporation
ECHOtape
Intertape Polymer Group, Inc.
Nitto Denko Corporation
Orafol Europe Gmbh
Scapa Group Plc.
Shurtape Technologies LLC
tesa SE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032982/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Splicing Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acrylic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Acrylic by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Acrylic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Rubber by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Rubber by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Silicone by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Resin Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Resin Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Labeling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Labeling by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Labeling by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper & Printing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Paper & Printing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper & Printing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Paper / Tissue by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Paper / Tissue by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper / Tissue by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PET
/ Polyester by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for PET / Polyester by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for PET / Polyester by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Non-Woven by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Non-Woven by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Non-Woven by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Backing Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Backing Materials by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Backing Materials
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: World Splicing Tapes Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin Type -
Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,
Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,
Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Application -
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and
Paper & Printing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /
Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper /
Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,
Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /
Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,
Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,
Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /
Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,
Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,
Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /
Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,
Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /
Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,
Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /
Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,
Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /
Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven
and Other Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Resin Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic,
Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,
Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other
Applications and Paper & Printing Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /
Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Material - Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other
Backing Materials Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Backing Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Paper / Tissue, PET / Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing
Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Splicing Tapes Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Resin Type - Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and
Other Resin Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Resin Type -
Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone and Other Resin Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by Resin
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Acrylic, Rubber,
Silicone and Other Resin Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 122: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Application - Packaging, Labeling,
Electronics, Other Applications and Paper & Printing -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Application -
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and
Paper & Printing Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: UK 15-Year Perspective for Splicing Tapes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Labeling, Electronics, Other Applications and Paper &
Printing for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Splicing Tapes by Backing Material - Paper / Tissue, PET /
Polyester, Non-Woven and Other Backing Materials - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: UK Historic Review for Splicing Tapes by Backing
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032982/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Splicing Tapes Market to Reach $669.2 Million by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Splicing Tapes estimated at US$529. 6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$669. 2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Splicing Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032982/?utm_source=GNW