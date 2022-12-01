Postnatal Supplement Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Biotics Research Corporation, Twinlab Corporation, Vitabiotics Ltd., Abbott Nutrition (Abbott Laboratories) and MegaFood Product

Pune, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Postnatal Supplement Market by Product Type (Combined Nutritional Supplements and Single Nutritional Supplements (Vitamins & Minerals, Proteins, Omega-3, Probiotics, Herbal Supplements, and Others)), by Formulation (Capsules/Tablets, Soft Gels, Powder, Liquid, and Others), by Sales Channel (Pharmacy, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, and Online Retail) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030" published by Growth Plus Reports, the Postnatal Supplement Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.65% from 2021 to reach US$ 1,900 million by 2030.

Market Drivers

The market is expanding as a result of growing consumer awareness for supplements. Additionally, the expansion is being fueled by rising digitalization and simple accessibility of these products through online channels. In addition, people's increased spending on health supplements is likely to fuel the market during the forecast period. Additionally, the recommendation of postnatal supplements by dietitians and nutritionists to prevent various nutritional deficiencies is anticipated to drive the market expansion over the course of the projected period.

Excerpts from ‘by Product Type’

According to product type, the global postnatal health supplements market is bifurcated into:

Combined Nutritional Supplements

Single Nutritional Supplement

The combined nutritional supplement segment has the majority of the market shares. Whereas the single nutritional supplement segment is expected to increase in the forecast period with high CAGR. The combined nutritional supplement segment is further divided into:

Vitamins & Minerals

Proteins

Omega-3

Probiotics

Herbal Supplements

Others

The growth of this segment is attributed to the increased focus of manufacturers in making products that can be impactful for multiple complications in the body. Furthermore, the supplement due to a single dose saves frequent dosing.

Excerpts from ‘by Formulations’

The global postnatal supplement market is divided into:

Capsules/Tablets

Soft Gels

Powder

Liquid

Others

The capsules/tablets segment leads the market. On the other hand, the soft gel segment is accepted to show lucrative growth in the forecast period. The growth is supported by the factor that such formulations provide more stability. They offer a long shelf life. A single capsule or tablet offers high dose of ingredients in a single capsule.

Excerpts from ‘by Sales Channel’

According to sales channel, the global postnatal supplement market is grouped into:

Pharmacy

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retails

The pharmacy segment is currently leading the market. In the forecast period the online retail segment is anticipated to grow with high CAGR. The growing trend of digital pharmacy companies is expected to grow in the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the online segment offers many discounts and offers on the products which is likely to boost the market growth in coming years.

Excerpts from ‘By Region’

Regionally, the global postnatal supplement market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest Of The World

North America is currently leading the global postnatal health market. This is attributed to the increased number of patients with health issues after birth along with rapidly growing awareness, and rising healthcare standards. The European postnatal supplement market is influenced by factors such as rising R&D strategies to introduce novel products in the market. Germany is one of the most profitable regions in Europe. Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase high growth in the forecast period. This is anticipated to increased birth rate in the regions like China and India. Further, presence of reimbursement policies, and penetration of major market players in the region is increasing the market potential.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the postnatal supplement market are:

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Abbott Nutrition (Abbott Laboratories)

Twinlab Corporation

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Matsun Nutrition, Inc.

Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems Inc.

Country Life Llc

Biotics Research Corporation

Megafood Product

Biotics Research Corporation

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL POSTNATAL HEALTH SUPPLEMENT MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Combined Nutritional Supplements Single Nutritional Supplements Vitamins & Minerals Proteins Omega-3 Probiotics Herbal Supplements Others MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY FORMULATIONS Capsules Soft gels Powder Liquid Others

TOC Continue…

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 980 million Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 1,900 million Growth Rate CAGR of 7.65% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered by product type, by formulations, by sales channel, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at a segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pipeline Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

