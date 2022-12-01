Agile Therapeutics To Present At The Upcoming RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women's healthcare company, today announced that it will participate in the RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference being held in the offices of Reed Smith in New York, NY on December 5-6, 2022. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari will present a corporate overview at the conference on Monday, December 5 at 3:20 p.m. ET.



The RHK Capital Disruptive Growth Conference webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 30 days.

To learn more or submit a registration request for the conference, visit http://disruptnyc.com/.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Our product and product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Our initial product, Twirla®, (levonorgestrel and ethinyl estradiol), a transdermal system, is a non-daily prescription contraceptive. Twirla is based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website, Twitter account (@agilether), and LinkedIn account.