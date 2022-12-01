Nauticus Robotics to Present at United Nations Sustainability Event

HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nauticus Robotics, Inc. (“Nauticus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KITT), a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services to the marine industries, today announced that founder and CEO Nicolaus Radford will be speaking at an event today, December 1, 2022, at the United Nations (“UN”) Headquarters in New York City. The UN event is called “Energy Transition Industries: Solutions to Achieving SDG’s – How Renewable Energy Can Combat Inflation in Emerging Nations.”



The event will feature presentations from industry-leading companies helping to implement technologies and solutions towards achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Nauticus’ presentation will outline the Company’s efforts toward those sustainability objectives utilizing its advanced robotics and autonomy solutions and its forthcoming international expansion plans. The Company is committed to achieving its net-zero goals through the embrace of ocean decarbonization.

“Nauticus Robotics was founded to challenge the costly and inefficient incumbent service infrastructure of the offshore industries, enact positive change and innovation in the blue economy, and create a major impact with our autonomous robots,” said Radford. “I’m honored for the opportunity to speak to the UN about what we are doing at Nauticus alongside so many other like-minded organizations working toward sustainable improvements.”

The companies invited to present offer readily deployed solutions to mitigate inflation, such as providing commercial solutions to replace natural gas with hydrogen, creating renewable gas and fertilizer from municipal solid waste, extending battery life & electrify transportation, providing renewable solar electricity, and establishing a new and exciting carbon offset market. Nauticus Robotics has been investing in a range of cutting-edge technologies to help with ocean decarbonization. The Company’s technology generates 90% less carbon than the closest competing solution, and the team is committed to advancing the Nauticus Fleet to become fully carbon neutral in the coming years.

About Nauticus

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. is a developer of ocean robots, autonomy software, and services delivered to the marine industries. Nauticus’ robotic systems and services are delivered to commercial and government-facing customers through a Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) business model and direct product sales for both hardware platforms and software licenses. Besides a standalone service offering and products, Nauticus’ approach to ocean robotics has also resulted in the development of a range of technology products for retrofitting/upgrading legacy systems and other third-party vehicle platforms. Nauticus provides customers with the necessary data collection, analytics, and subsea manipulation capabilities to support and maintain assets while reducing their operational footprint, operating cost, and greenhouse gas emissions to improve offshore health, safety, and environmental exposure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Act”) and are intended to enjoy the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Act as well as protections afforded by other federal securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include the expected timing of product commercialization or new product releases; customer interest in Nauticus’ products; estimated 2022 operating results and use of cash; and Nauticus’ use of and needs for capital. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates,” “intends” or “continue” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Nauticus’ management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. There can be no assurance that the events, results, or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Nauticus is not under any obligation and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports which Nauticus has filed or will file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and that could cause the forward-looking statements no to occur, in particular the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in documents filed from time to time with the SEC, including Nauticus’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 14, 2022. The documents filed by Nauticus with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Investor Relations Contact:

Cody Slach or Jeff Grampp, CFA

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

KITT@GatewayIR.com

Media Contact

Zach Kadletz

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

KITT@GatewayIR.com