KULR Adds to Suite of Battery Safety and Testing Solutions With New Commercial License of NASA Technology

Company’s New Commercial License Allows Customers Access to New Battery Safety and Testing Solutions Across Multiple Industries



SAN DIEGO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading energy management platform company accelerating the global transition to a sustainable electrification economy, today announced it has achieved operational readiness for its Fractional Thermal Runaway Calorimeter (“FTRC”) within its suite of battery safety and thermal management solutions after finalizing a commercial licensing agreement with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“NASA”) for the agency's patent-pending FTRC solution.

Following a one-year trial license from NASA, KULR’s new commercial license allows FTRC to be utilized by commercial-leaning companies, such as leading aerospace company Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), that wish to develop better and safer battery pack and battery management system (“BMS”) designs. This successful progression deepens the Company’s position as the leading end-to-end battery safety design, testing, shipping, storage and failure-mitigation provider.

Originally developed by NASA and refined by KULR’s engineering team led by NASA alumni and current KULR Chief Technology Officer, Dr. William Walker, FTRC measures the amount of heat energy released during a thermal runaway event, a dangerous, powerful chain-reaction explosion that can happen when batteries are stored, shipped or used together. This technology helps engineers and designers better understand these incidents and helps develop safer battery solutions to mitigate them. FTRC also allows engineers and designers to perform necessary testing experiments faster while also enabling them to utilize a variety of trigger methods such as heaters, internal short circuit (“ISC”), and nail penetration to generate more accurate results and in turn, eventual solutions.



“FTRC is a key part of KULR’s holistic methodology for the design of safe battery systems and amplifies the Company’s mission of providing commercially applicable solutions that support the electrification of the circular economy,” said Dr. William Walker CTO of KULR Technology Group. “It is humbling to see a technology that I co-invented during my tenure at NASA become a licensed product in private industry and I am excited to support our customers with this new service offering. Fractional calorimetry has certainly changed the way we understand thermal runaway and I cannot wait to see what else is revealed to the industry as we continue our explorative studies internally on thermal runaway behavior.”

The commercial license for KULR’s FTRC specifically applies to 18650 and 21700 format Lithium-ion cells and the Company plans to enable pouch cell FTRC next month.



About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) is a leading energy management platform offering proven solutions that play a critical role in accelerating the electrification of the circular economy. Leveraging a foundation in developing, manufacturing, and licensing next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems, KULR has evolved its holistic suite of products and services to enable its customers across disciplines to operate with efficiency and sustainability in mind. For more information, please visit https://www.kulrtechnology.com/.

