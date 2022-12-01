PopupBagels Raises Seed Round from All-Star Group to Fuel Expansion

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From a pandemic passion project of founder Adam Goldberg to two-time winners of the Brooklyn Bagelfest “Best Bagel” award, PopupBagels today announced it has closed a capital round, led by Hollywood producer John Davis, to bring the New York region’s favorite “cult bagel” to communities across the country. Joining Davis, who helped incubate Lebron’s Blaze Pizza, Wetzel’s Pretzels, and the current fastest-growing restaurant in the country, Dave’s Hot Chicken, is Darren Rovell’s Tastemaker Capital, as well as branding agency, Red Antler. Additional angel investors include Matt LaCasse, Paul Applebaum and Sam Hendel, actors Patrick Schwarzenegger and Paul Rudd, as well as athletes JJ and TJ Watt, Michael Phelps, and Michael Strahan and his business partner Constance Schwartz-Morini.

The closing of the seed round is well-timed, as PopupBagels and its “Not Famous But Known” offerings recently secured its second consecutive “Best Bagel” award at the annual Brooklyn Bagelfest. PopupBagels are unique in both taste, structure and offerings, and were featured this year in the New York Times . Baked with a crispy and chewy crust and lighter-style crumb, these bagels are only sold in advance by the dozen with two schmears, baked fresh for pickup at one of their permanent or pop-up locations. PopupBagels schmears focus on both classic and inventive flavors, like Grilled Scallion, Dill Pickle, UTZ Cheeseball, Chili Crunch Butter and more.

“PopupBagels started as a home kitchen project to share my love for baking, and a unique bagel recipe with friends,” said Adam Goldberg, founder of PopupBagels. “As word spread, customers began clamoring for our bagels and we began to expand our operation. I’m thrilled to have the support of many experienced investors as we prepare to scale.”

Capital raised from the seed round will be deployed to grow the company’s corporate team and prepare for expansion, with plans to leverage small footprint storefronts and existing underutilized restaurant kitchens to get PopupBagels into hands of bagel fanatics everywhere, starting in the Northeast.

