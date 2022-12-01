Diabetic Socks Market to Reach Value of US$ 268.2 Million by 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - An increased risk of foot ulcers is a key underpinning of the expanding market prospects of diabetic socks for men. A deep-dive research study on the diabetic socks market observed that diabetic socks for women are preferably made from soft fabric notably wool and bamboo. Furthermore, best diabetic socks increase blood circulation and also reduce potential risks of foot injury. The global diabetic socks market is projected to expand at CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.



Smart diabetes management are focusing on smart diabetes management products including specialized diabetes care footwear, thus boosting the diabetic socks market prospects. Some of the best diabetic socks feature lightweight diabetic socks made from cotton due to remarkable moisture-absorbing characteristics. The TMR study authors found that wool diabetic socks and lightweight diabetic socks are expected to gather traction among consumers in the coming years.

Growing awareness of the home monitoring devices has helped in the early diagnosis of diabetes. The focus on expansion of distribution channels is boosting the scope of the commercialization of products in the diabetic socks market.

Key Findings of Diabetic Socks Market Study

Use of Specialist Footwear in Smart Diabetes Management Propelling Demand : Rise in demand for specialized footwear in diabetes management underpins substantial demand for diabetic socks among the diabetic population worldwide. Of note, the cotton segment is anticipated to advance at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031. Indeed, the study found that of all materials, the segment held a major market share in 2021. In the coming years, attractive product attributes will fuel the popularity of cotton diabetic socks.





Diabetic Socks Market: Key Drivers

Increasing awareness of the prevalence of diabetes notably in low- and middle-income countries in recent years is a key driver of the diabetic socks market. Diabetes has become public health concern worldwide.



Rising awareness has steered the market prospect of cost-effective smart diabetes management products. Demand for specialized footwear to prevent complications of diabetes has accelerated the growth prospects of the diabetic socks market.



Diabetic Socks Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a key share of the global diabetic socks market in 2021, and is forecast to advance at an attractive CAGR during the period of 2022-2031. In the next few years, the demand for diabetes socks is expected to rapidly grow steadily, pivoting on the adoption of smart diabetes management product among the target population.





Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global diabetic socks market in 2021. Rising prevalence and burden of diabetes coupled with the rising disposable incomes of people in emerging economies are bolstering the growth prospects of the regional market.



Diabetic Socks Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the diabetic socks market are Scholl’s Wellness Co., Cresswell Sock Mills, Cupron, Inc., Thorlo Inc., Intersocks S.R.L, Simcan Enterprises Inc., Sigvaris Group, Therafirm, and BSN Medical GmbH.

Diabetic Socks Market Segmentation

Type Ankle-length Mid-calf/crew Length Over-the-calf/knee-high Length

Material Polyester Cotton Nylon Spandex Others (Bamboo, Wool, etc.)

Pricing High Medium Low

End-user Male Female Unisex

Distribution Channel Online Company Website E-commerce Website Offline Mega Retail Stores Specialty Stores Others (Individual Stores, Departmental Stores, etc.)



Region Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



