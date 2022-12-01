BTCS to Present at Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on December 7th

Silver Spring, MD, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, announced today that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo on Wednesday, December 7th, at 3:00 PM ET.



Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS, will provide an overview of the Company’s blockchain infrastructure operations and an update on the anticipated launch of it’s staking-as-a-service platform. Mr. Allen will also address recent news surrounding FTX, and confirm that BTCS had no assets held with FTX or its affiliated entities, further less than 1% of BTCS’ Digital Assets are held on exchanges.

Event: BTCS Inc. to present at the Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2022

Date: Wednesday December 7th, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation here: conference.ladenburg.com. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with BTCS on the event website.

Summary of Ladenburg Thalmann Virtual Technology Expo 2022 Conference

The one-day Expo will feature virtual presentations from the management of approximately 50 Technology and Media companies covering ad-tech, cloud, communications, connectivity, cybersecurity, defense, digital mining, e-commerce, software and services, fintech, media, mobility, payments and semiconductors. Management teams will be presenting virtually to a select invite-only institutional investor audience. The event will be hosted through Sequire, a zoom-based virtual conferencing platform. In addition, presenting companies will have the option to host one-on-one meetings. This Virtual Expo follows on from Ladenburg’s highly successful Virtual Technology Expo 2021 which had over 1,100 registrants. BTCS’ presentation time will be made available to registered participants of the conference. We look forward to connecting with you.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early mover in the blockchain and digital asset ecosystem, and the first “Pure Play” U.S. publicly traded company focused on blockchain infrastructure and technology. Through its blockchain infrastructure operations, the Company secures Proof-of-Stake blockchains by authenticating and validating blockchain transactions and is rewarded with native digital tokens. The Company is in late-stage development of a proprietary Staking-as-a-Service platform to allow users to stake and delegate supported cryptocurrencies through a non-custodial platform, which it plans to integrate with its Digital Asset Dashboard, now in beta release. BTCS’ proprietary Digital Asset Platform currently supports six exchanges and over 800 digital assets. The Company plans to further broaden its suite of performance-tracking tools, add additional centralized and decentralized exchanges, wallets, and validator monitoring. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

