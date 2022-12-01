Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032970/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hardware segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $801.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.7% CAGR
The Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$801.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$883.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$560 Million by the year 2027.
Services Segment to Record 5.4% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$576 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$812.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Agfa Healthcare
Canon USA, Inc.
Carestream Health
EyePACS, LLC
Infinitt North America
Intelerad Medical Systems
McKesson Corporation
Merge Healthcare Incorporated
Novarad
Philips Healthcare
Sectra AB
Siemens Healthineers
Sonomed Escalon
Topcon Corporation
Visbion
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032970/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) -
Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neurology PACS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Neurology PACS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurology PACS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Radiology PACS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Radiology PACS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Radiology PACS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cardiology PACS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Cardiology PACS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Cardiology PACS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pathology PACS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Pathology PACS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Pathology PACS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ophthalmology PACS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Ophthalmology PACS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Ophthalmology PACS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Orthopedics PACS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Orthopedics PACS by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Orthopedics PACS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Oncology PACS by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Oncology PACS by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology PACS by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication
Systems (PACS) Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals & Clinics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Hospitals & Clinics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ambulatory Surgical Centers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Ambulatory Surgical
Centers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Component - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component - Software,
Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Type - Neurology PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology
PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and
Oncology PACS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology PACS,
Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS,
Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,
Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology
PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Component - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -
Software, Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Type - Neurology PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology
PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and
Oncology PACS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology
PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology
PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,
Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology
PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 62: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Component - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component - Software,
Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Type - Neurology PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology
PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and
Oncology PACS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology PACS,
Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS,
Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,
Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology
PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Component - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component - Software,
Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Type - Neurology PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology
PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and
Oncology PACS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology PACS,
Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS,
Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,
Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology
PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Specialty Picture Archiving
and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use - Hospitals &
Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Component - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -
Software, Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Type - Neurology PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology
PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and
Oncology PACS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology
PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology
PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,
Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology
PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Component - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: France Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -
Software, Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Type - Neurology PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology
PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and
Oncology PACS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology
PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology
PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,
Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology
PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
End-Use - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and
Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -
Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals & Clinics,
Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Other End-Uses for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS)
Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key
Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Component - Software, Hardware and Services - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -
Software, Hardware and Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Component -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Software, Hardware and
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by
Type - Neurology PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology
PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and
Oncology PACS - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany Historic Review for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Neurology
PACS, Other Types, Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology
PACS, Ophthalmology PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Specialty Picture
Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) by Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Neurology PACS, Other Types,
Radiology PACS, Cardiology PACS, Pathology PACS, Ophthalmology
PACS, Orthopedics PACS and Oncology PACS for the Years 2012,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032970/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) estimated at US$2. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032970/?utm_source=GNW