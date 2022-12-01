Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032968/?utm_source=GNW

6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Demulsifiers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$4.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Inhibitors & Scavengers segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Specialty Oilfield Chemicals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.



Rheology Modifiers Segment to Record 6.8% CAGR



In the global Rheology Modifiers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$959.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -

AkzoNobel NV

Albemarle Corporation

Basf SE

Clariant

Ecolab

Halliburton Company

Kemira OYJ

Schlumberger Limited

Solvay S.A.

Stepan Company

The Dow Chemical Company





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Specialty Oilfield Chemicals - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

