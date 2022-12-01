Global Restaurant Management Software Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Restaurant Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032773/?utm_source=GNW
4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Front End Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.5% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Accounting & Cash Flow segment is readjusted to a revised 17.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $885.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21% CAGR
The Restaurant Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$885.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 14.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027.
Purchasing & Inventory Management Segment to Record 15.2% CAGR
In the global Purchasing & Inventory Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$293.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$750.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 17.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -
Bacon
Breadcrumb
Brigade
Comcash
CrunchTime
Epicor
HotSchedules
Lavu
Marketman
Ordyx
PeachWorks
ReServe Interactive
Schedulefly
Toast POS
TouchBistro


Global Restaurant Management Software Market to Reach $9.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Restaurant Management Software estimated at US$3. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.
