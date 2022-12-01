Bazaarvoice achieves ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the world’s foremost security standard

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bazaarvoice, Inc., the leading provider of product reviews and user-generated content (UGC) solutions, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001 certification. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental, international body that develops standards to ensure the quality, safety, and efficiency of products, services, and systems. With 24,375 standards and 167 countries represented, it is a hallmark of excellence and innovation for those who carry its certification.



ISO 27001 is a standard for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). An ISMS is a framework of policies, standards, and procedures that includes all controls needed to ensure, manage, and continuously improve information security within an organization.

“The process to become ISO 27001 certified is a complex, multi-year undertaking that requires a high degree of operational maturity, and which only the most sophisticated organizations can achieve,” said Lance Wright, Bazaarvoice’s Chief Information Security Office (CISO). “But it doesn’t stop here. ISO 27001 is based on the concept of continuous improvement and we remain committed to raising the bar when it comes to the security of our systems and data.”

ISO/IEC 27001 is the world’s foremost standard for information security management systems. In order to achieve it, Bazaarvoice had to prove it had the following:

Processes and systems that are resilient to cyber-attacks

A centrally managed framework that secures all information in one place

Organization-wide protection, including against technology-based risks and other threats

The capabilities to respond to evolving security threats

“This certification confirms the investment Bazaarvoice has made and will continue to make in its security management system,” said Colin Bodell, CTO at Bazaarvoice. “Without it, user-generated content providers’ internal systems cannot be independently assessed as conforming to global industry standards. The ISO/IEC 27001 certification further cements Bazaarvoice’s commitment to security management. This is a must-have certification for any business that provides brands, retailers, and shoppers with trusted user-generated content to help inform sales and purchase decisions.”

To learn more about Bazaarvoice’s commitment to data privacy and security, visit www.bazaarvoice.com/trust

