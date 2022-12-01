Turbo Insurance Group President Myles Johnson Aims to Change Consumers' Relationship With Insurance

PHOENIX, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myles Johnson founded Turbo Insurance Group in January 2022 with the aim to revolutionize insurance for families across America.

Proper insurance coverage safeguards both lifestyle and legacy, but today's market trends reflect a concerning connection between fixed costs, inadequate coverage, and substantial risk.

"We're blending technology and insurance to change the way people access, interact and purchase coverage — making insurance a service industry once again, not just a product," said Johnson.

Many Americans today have lost sight of the critical importance of insurance and the value in working with an experienced brokerage that has their safety and protection in mind. Instead, people focus on fixed rates and lower premiums that could prove catastrophic in an unforeseen and unfortunate — or even tragic — event.

"We aim to educate families across America and provide them with the correct coverage that protects their financial house, not the cheapest coverage. If people understand the products they are purchasing, they can begin to see the value and how insurance is part of your overall family financial planning," Johnson explained.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Turbo Insurance Group is a privately held insurance brokerage that puts clients first. Offering concierge-level, one-on-one service, Turbo agents custom-build comprehensive insurance packages from more than 20 A+ carriers to effectively safeguard their clients' life and legacy.

The Turbo team provides families across the country with adequate yet competitively priced personalized coverage including homeowner's, auto, recreational, umbrella, life, and commercial insurance coverage.

On average this year, Turbo Insurance Group clients save 30% on their annual premium, or on average $481.

Turbo Insurance Group's ability to offer competitive rates is a culmination of strategic alignment with both national and regional carrier partners and its team of industry-leading agents with the ability to write in all 50 states.

Turbo Insurance Group is the nation's preeminent provider of insurance solutions for enterprise business partnerships. Turbo specializes in building distribution channels for partners, blending digital platforms and traditional fulfillment to maximize effectiveness for several industry verticals nationwide.

