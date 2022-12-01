Renewable Innovations and Nestbuilder (OTC:NBLD) Merge with Goals to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption

Renewable Innovations, Inc. brings industry leading, grid independent tech to market



New York, NY, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renewable Innovations, Inc. (RI), a leader in clean, hydrogen fuel cell energy systems, today announces its merger with Nestbuilder.com Corp. (OTC:NBLD). With a focus on commercial applications for hydrogen-powered systems, RI designs and manufactures primary and backup power generation systems for rapid EV charging, office parks, data centers and retail facilities as well as infrastructure solutions and systems.

Renewable Innovations shareholders will retain ninety-three percent (93%) of the publicly traded entity, which has been renamed Renewable Innovations, Inc. The Company intends to leverage its breakthrough hydrogen fuel cell technology, bringing grid independent, clean, renewable solutions for power generation and sustainability to the market. Plans include expansion into retail power distribution, especially along the US highway system through organic growth and acquisitions. Currently, the company is in production on orders for government and private company projects. Renewable Innovation’s integration technology allows for rapid charging of a vehicle in under 20 minutes, offering a significant time savings over current EV charging portals. Since the hydrogen-fueled systems require no grid infrastructure, they can be provisioned anywhere that rapid, carbon-free power is needed.

“With the global focus and increased investments on sustainable and clean energy solutions, this is the perfect time to bring our proprietary technology to the public markets,” noted industry veteran Robert Mount, CEO of Renewable Innovations. Alex Aliksanyan, CEO of Nestbuilder added “We are excited to be partnering with Renewable Innovations, a first in class, hydrogen based, electric power product manufacturer. We see a limitless future for the company.”

Renewable Innovations, Inc. will continue to trade on the OTCQB marketplace maintained by OTC Markets Group, Inc. under the symbol “NBLD” until such time as FINRA approves the name and symbol change. The Company intends to file for a listing on NASDAQ as soon as it is eligible.

