AgriFORCE Schedules Special Meeting of Shareholders

All stockholders of record as of November 1, 2022 are encouraged to vote their shares on or before 9AM Pacific Time / 12PM Eastern Time on December 7, 2022

Shareholders may vote their shares by calling Alliance Advisors at (844) 717-2299

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced it has scheduled a special meeting of shareholders, to approve share issuances in connection with the previously announced purchase of food processing technology from Manna Nutritional Group , acquisitions of the Stronghold property and Delphy Groep BV, as well as the recent debt financing transaction, and any other related matters, which will be held on December 8, 2022 at 11AM Pacific time / 2PM Eastern Time. AgriFORCE’s board of directors unanimously recommends that its stockholders vote “FOR” each of the proposals.

AgriFORCE stockholders at the close of business on the record date of November 1, 2022 are encouraged to vote their shares as soon as possible before 9AM Pacific Time / 12PM Eastern Time on December 7, 2022. AgriFORCE has completed mailing to stockholders the definitive proxy statement relating to the special meeting of stockholders. Stockholders can exercise their votes online, via telephone or by mail.

Stockholders who need assistance voting their shares should contact AgriFORCE’s proxy solicitor, Alliance Advisors, toll-free at (844) 717-2299 or by email to agri@allianceadvisors.com.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

Company Contact:

Ian Pedersen

Tel: (604) 757-0952

Email: ipedersen@agriforcegs.com



Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: AGRI@crescendo-ir.com



Media Relations:

Peppercomm

Hannah Robbins

Tel: (415) 633-3205

Email: AgriFORCE@peppercomm.com