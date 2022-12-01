Magna and Celanese to Host Women of Inforum@CES Networking Reception to Connect Women in Tech

– Fourth Women of Inforum@CES event provides the opportunity for professionals in automotive, technology, and manufacturing to relax, connect, and network –



DETROIT, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women make up half of the total U.S. college-educated workforce yet represent only 28 percent of the science and engineering workforce and hold only about a quarter of the jobs in automotive manufacturing.

To connect talented women and men within the automotive and other tech-reliant industries, Magna and Celanese will host the Women of Inforum@CES event at the 2023 show to showcase and support the work of Inforum, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the careers of women and building talent initiatives at companies. The reception will be Friday, January 6, 2023, 4-6 p.m. PST, at the Magna Booth #4425, West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

“Women represent an important but underrepresented part of the automotive workforce and in STEM fields overall. We, along with our partners, are working to rectify this,” said Terry Barclay, president and CEO of Inforum. “CES represents an excellent opportunity to tap into the talented women and men in these growing fields and help them make the connections needed to advance and elevate their careers.”

“Magna is proudly committed to supporting any initiative that enriches the industry’s workforce with diversity, equity and inclusion top-of-mind. Inforum@CES is both a great opportunity for brilliant women in STEM to come together and network, and allows us to learn and collaborate on ways organizations can elevate under-represented professionals in automotive manufacturing,” said Eric Wilds, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Magna.

“Female leadership is core to who we are, from our CEO and board composition to our employee resource groups and Celanese Foundation programs,” said Kara Grasso, Global Strategy Director – Advanced Mobility, at Celanese. “Our industry is stronger when we integrate a broad perspective of ideas and viewpoints, and we are proud to be here at this important event.”

Please register here.

About Inforum

Created in 1962 as the Women's Economic Club, Inforum offers strategic networking, leadership and training opportunities, and educational research and advocacy to accelerate careers, boost talent initiatives for companies, and boost women’s leadership contribution in the economy. For more information, see www.inforummichigan.org.

About Magna

Magna is more than one of the world’s largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of 154,000 employees and an organizational structure designed to innovate like a startup. With 60+ years of expertise, and a systems approach to design, engineering and manufacturing that touches nearly every aspect of the vehicle, we are positioned to support advancing mobility in a transforming industry. Our global network includes 347 manufacturing operations and 90 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 13,000 employees worldwide and had 2021 net sales of $8.5 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

