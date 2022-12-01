ACF Equity Research signs My Language Connection as Official Language Partner

London, United Kingdom, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Research House ACF Equity Research (ACF) today announced My Language Connection (MLC) as its official language partner. ACF writes and distributes research globally, which is why accurate clear effective translations are so important to improve investor reach and inspire confidence in investors.

“Investment research is continually evolving,” says Christopher Nicholson, Managing Director and Head of Research at ACF Equity Research. “We’re constantly looking at ways we can add value for our global clients and investor readers. English may well be the Universal language, but rightly, people want information in their native language.”

There’s been a noticeable rise in demand for multilingual or translated research notes, arguably coinciding with the increased use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). However, the nuances of investment research require a quality-driven, human approach to ensure the integrity of the research is maintained.

“Translating for technical industries is complex” says Victoria Nicol, Founder and Managing Director at MLC. “Machine Translation offers a mere fraction of the capabilities of the human brain and is simply not capable of capturing contextual and cultural nuances. Only native, human translators with the right level of experience in technical, financial translations can truly provide accuracy and guarantee quality. Plus, corrective actions of using AI are costly and time consuming.”

“AI translations have the potential to build mistaken confidence in the reader when making something as critical as an investment decision and may well turn out to be a false economy, when it comes to presenting investment information” continues Christopher, who is a keynote speaker at the Annual OTC Markets Issuers Forum in London on 1stDecember 2022 at the East India Club. “Leaving the reader with the impression they can understand and make significant decisions on the basis of poor-quality translations or lacking contextual knowledge is dangerous.”

MLC offer a range of technical language services. This partnership allows ACF to immediately offer accurate, high quality multilingual research notes as part of its services to its clients and their investors.

About My Language Connection:

My Language Connection is an ISO 17100 & 90012015 accredited translation agency, specialising in language services for a range of technical industries. From translation and localisation, to transcreation, transcription, and voice-over, MLC provides an end-to-end service focused on quality and a human approach, utilising a network of over 1200 native-speaking linguists, covering over 250 languages.

About ACF Equity Research:

ACF Equity Research is an independent investment research company specialising in the highest specification independent equity research for corporate clients, which is then distributed globally and is free to investors.

We deliver premium independent corporate sponsored equity research characterised by its accuracy, clarity and foresight based upon a fundamental valuation approach.

ACF was set up to improve the effectiveness of capital markets for smaller and mid-sized companies. The majority of jobs are created by smaller companies not global companies. If we can help improve companies use of capital markets more projects will be completed, more jobs created, more global GDP grown, which in turn helps create more resources for education, leading to equality and opportunity for those who are still oppressed by ignorance and poverty.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/acf-equity-research-signs-my-language-connection-as-official-language-partner/