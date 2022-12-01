Arcimoto Announces Five New Rental Partners In Top Tourist Destinations

EUGENE, Ore., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, outrageously fun, ultra-efficient electric vehicles, today announced that FUVs are now available to rent in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Morro Bay, Calif., Orlando, Fla., and Amelia Island, Fla.



“Our largest expansion of our rental program to date, these new rental locations bring clean, sustainable, thrilling rental options to top tourist destinations Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando, as well as to the pristine coastal communities of Morro Bay, and Amelia Island,” said Lynn Yeager, Arcimoto Chief Experience Officer. “We’re proud to partner with these outstanding organizations, and look forward to adding additional rental locations next year.”

The new rental locations include:

Go Car Tours

Las Vegas

From the cockpit of the pure-electric FUV, experience the bright lights and neon signs of the Las Vegas Strip as well as another side of Las Vegas known only to locals. Explore at your pace on tours that will introduce you to the trendy murals and eclectic restaurants of the Arts District, the history of the mob in Vegas, iconic local landmarks, and beyond. Book your tour today at Gocartours.com/las-vegas .

SoCal Luxury Rentals

Marina del Rey, Los Angeles County, Calif.

Explore Los Angeles in style, from the beaches of Malibu to the Santa Monica Pier, Venice Beach to Hollywood and beyond. Book your rental at SoCalLuxuryRentalCars.com .

Central Coast Carts

Morro Bay, Calif.

Enjoy one of the most stunning drives on the Pacific Coast, from the iconic Morro Rock to Moonstone Beach in Cambria and to the legendary Hearst Castle beyond. Book your rental at CentralCoastCarts.com .

Experience Vehicle Rentals

Orlando, Fla.

Pick up your FUV at one of several Orlando and Daytona Beach locations, or choose a custom delivery to fit your vacation needs, skipping the transport vans, checkout counters and long lines at the airport. From there, explore the iconic theme parks and attractions that make Orlando one of the most visited cities in the world. Book your rental at Orlandoexpc.com/

Arcimoto Amelia Island

Amelia Island, Fla.

Home to Fernandina Beach, the Historic District, Fort Clinch State Park, and Old Town, Amelia Island is just 13 miles long and 4 miles wide, making it perfect for exploring in the all-electric FUV. Book your rental at Arcimotoai.com/

For the latest company updates, check out our Q3 2022 Stakeholder Webinar . Follow Arcimoto on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , and LinkedIn . Investor information about the company, including press releases, stakeholder webcast replays, and more can be found at http://arcimoto.com/ir .

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving, local delivery, and emergency response, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express our intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions, or any other statements relating to our future activities or other future events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and include, without limitation, our expectations as to product deliveries, the establishment of our service and delivery network, and our expected rate of production. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and are likely to, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in documents which we file with the SEC. In addition, such statements could be affected by risks and uncertainties related to, among other things: our ability to manage the distribution channels for our products, including our ability to successfully implement our rental strategy, direct to consumer distribution strategy and any additional distribution strategies we may deem appropriate; our ability to design, manufacture and market vehicle models within projected timeframes given that a vehicle consists of several thousand unique items and we can only go as fast as the slowest item; our inexperience to date in manufacturing vehicles at the high volumes that we anticipate; our ability to maintain quality control over our vehicles and avoid material vehicle recalls; the number of reservations and cancellations for our vehicles and our ability to deliver on those reservations; unforeseen or recurring operational problems at our facility, or a catastrophic loss of our manufacturing facility; our dependence on our suppliers; changes in consumer demand for, and acceptance of, our products: changes in the competitive environment, including adoption of technologies and products that compete with our products; the overall strength and stability of general economic conditions and of the automotive industry more specifically; changes in laws or regulations governing our business and operations; costs and risks associated with potential litigation; and other risks described from time to time in periodic and current reports that we file with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and except as may be required under applicable securities laws, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Public Relations Contact:

Megan Kathman

(651) 785-3212

pr@arcimoto.com

Investor Relations Contact:

investor@arcimoto.com

Arcimoto Rental Partnerships

Sam Fittipaldi

samf@arcimoto.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21c4f8cf-b18d-4e4e-aecc-bc7d30e250cb