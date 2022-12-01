Public Web3 Infrastructure Company DLTx ASA Announces Acquisition of NachoNodes

Oslo, Norway, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLTx ASA (www.dltx.com) (Euronext, DLTX.OL), a global distributed ledger and blockchain company, announced today the acquisition of NachoNodes’ intellectual property, management, and technology team. NachoNodes is a US based node infrastructure company.

Alex Firmani and Adam Liposky, partners at NachoNodes, built Pocket Network and other Web3 projects and will focus on scaling DLTx’s node infrastructure.

With the acquisition, NachoNodes and its leadership are now officially a part of DLTx. The transaction will increase DLTx's node operations while leveraging existing DLTx data center operations in the United States and Europe.

“We believe relay is an essential activity to the growth of the digitalized and centralized economy,” says James Haft, Chairman at DLTx.

“At DLTx, we focus on efficiently funding and rapidly deploying nodes on the leading, disruptive blockchain protocol networks,” says Haft. “Our goal is to have funded and scalable networks in place to support the growing volume of decentralized, blockchain transactions. The NachoNodes acquisition is consistent with our strategy at DLTx to build out transactional nodes and networks and identify foundational Layer 1 protocols that disrupt large-scale opportunities in business and social communications and transactions.

“The management of NachoNodes includes two of the core founding members of the Pocket network, which is a significant and leading player in relay. This acquisition jump starts and positions DLTx to be a significant player in that market and should open up a new profitable line of expansion for us.”

“After learning what NachoNodes and their team had to offer, it became obvious to us that working together is a natural fit for DLTx,” says Simon Campbell, COO of DLTx. “Their deep understanding of Web3 infrastructure will add immediate value to our firm.”

The combined business provides an opportunity for investors to participate in the ever-expanding list of high-margin protocol mining, staking, and Web3 services, such as distributed communications and transactional applications and protocols.

“The acquisition immediately scales our technical and leadership capabilities in addition to laying the foundation for revenue from the Pocket Network,” says Haft. “The acquisition also provides critical node infrastructure to developers and accelerates our progress towards becoming a scalable, world-class decentralized global infrastructure provider.”

“There was immediate alignment between our firms, and we knew that working together on a complementary vision would enable us to reach our goals exponentially faster,” said Adam Liposky, Partner at NachoNode. “Combining NachoNodes’ unique skill set with DLTx’s access to vast compute and financial resources unlocks significant opportunities in Pocket Network and beyond.”

About DLTx

DLTx is a vertically integrated technology company building Web3 capabilities by deploying blockchain infrastructure at scale across major global industries to support the growing deployment and use of decentralized and cryptographic digital assets. The company efficiently funds and rapidly deploys nodes on the leading, disruptive blockchain protocol networks, with the goal of building funded and scalable networks to support the growing volume of decentralized, blockchain transactions. Senior members of the DLTx team have been in the distributed ledger industry since 2012 and have been at the forefront of developing and launching several of the most important protocols, including Ethereum and EOS, as well as the first blockchain investment fund in 2014. The DLTx team has been scaling mining infrastructure since 2015 and in 2020, founded, operated and listed the first-publicly traded company focused on the infrastructure to power Web3.

Learn more at https://www.dltx.com

About Pocket Network

Founded in 2017, Pocket Network provides Remote Procedure Call (RPC) access to Ethereum, Polygon, and dozens of multichains. The Pocket Network provides the only reliable and decentralized RPC network in the world governed by a high-performing DAO with the most contributor-friendly ecosystem.

About Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (“Blockchain Moon”) (NASDAQ: BMAQ, BMAQU, BMAQR, BMAQW) is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

On October 15, 2022, Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp., a Delaware corporation (“BMAC”), announced that it executed a Business Combination Agreement dated as of October 14, 2022 to acquire all the Web3 assets of DLTx ASA, a Norwegian company listed on the Euronext Oslo (DLTX.OL)

Blockchain Moon seeks to capitalize on the extensive experience of its management team, board of directors and advisors who are both blockchain industry investors and entrepreneurs to pursue prospective targets that are high growth businesses in blockchain technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Blockchain Moon is led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Enzo Villani, Chief Financial Officer Wes Levitt, board members, John Jacobs, Michael Terpin, David Shafrir, James Haft, and special committee members, John Hopkins and Carl Johnson.

Learn more at https://www.bmaq.io



