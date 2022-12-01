FRP Panel Market Trends and ForecastThe global FRP panel market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "FRP Panel Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362715/?utm_source=GNW



FRP Panel Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the FRP panel market looks promising with opportunities in building and construction, trucks and trailers, recreational vehicles, and others. The global FRP panel market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are the increasing residential and commercial construction activities and rising demand for durable, corrosion resistant, lightweight products in the construction and truck and trailer industries.



Emerging Trends in the FRP Panel Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the FRP panel industry, include carbon composites gaining popularity in the recreational vehicle market, and companies focusing on thermoplastic composites panel for the end use industries.



FRP Panel Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global FRP panel market by end use industry, by reinforcement, by matrix, by resin group, and region as follows:



By End Use [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Building and Construction

• Trucks and Trailers

• Recreational Vehicles

• Others



By Reinforcement Type [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Glass Composites

• Carbon Composites



By Matrix [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Polyester Based Composites

• Epoxy Based Composites

• PP Based Composites and Others



By Resin Group [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Thermoset composites

• Thermoplastic Composites



By Region [Value ($B) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o The United Kingdom

o France

o Russia

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Argentina

List of FRP Panel Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies FRP panel companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the FRP panel companies profiled in this report includes.

• Crane Composites Inc.

• Lamilux Heinrich Strunz Holding GmbH & Co. KG

• US Liner Company

• Glasteel Inc.

• Fibrosan

• Wabash National

• Kalwall Corporation

• Panolam Industries Inc.

• Fiber-Tech Indsutries Enaris S.

A

• Miyabi

FRP Panel Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that building and construction will remain the largest end use segment and trucks and trailers segment is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

• Polyester based composites will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its low cost and mostly used in applications, such as side wall panels, roof, and floors.

• North America is expected to remain the largest market and due to the growing residential and commercial construction industry and increasing production of recreational vehicles and trucks & trailers. ROW is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of FRP Panel Market

• Market Size Estimates:FRP panel market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis:Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Market size by end use industry, by reinforcement, by matrix, by resin group and region

• Regional Analysis:FRP panel market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities:Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, by reinforcement, by matrix, by resin group and regions for the FRP panel market.

• Strategic Analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the FRP panel market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the FRP panel market size?

Answer:The global FRP panel market is expected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for FRP panel market?

Answer:The FRP panel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the FRP panel market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are the increasing residential and commercial construction activities and rising demand for durable, corrosion resistant, lightweight products in the construction and truck and trailer industries.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for FRP panel?

Answer:Building and construction, truck and trailer, and recreational vehicles are the major end use industries for FRP panel.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in FRP panel market?

Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the FRP panel industry, include carbon composites gaining popularity in the recreational vehicle market, and companies focusing on thermoplastic composites panel for the end use industries.

Q6. Who are the key FRP panel companies?



Answer:Some of the key FRP panel companies are as follows:

Q7. Which FRP panel reinforcement segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that polyester based composites will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its low cost and mostly used in applications, such as side wall panels, roof, and floors.

Q8. In FRP panel market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global FRP panel market by end use industries (building and construction, truck and trailer, recreational vehicles and others), reinforcement (glass composites and carbon composites), matrix type (polyester composites, epoxy composites and PP composites and others), resin group (thermoset composites and thermoplastic composites), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

