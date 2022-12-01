To Elevate Service Excellence, D2 makes Senior Leadership Promotions and Adds New Leaders

(L-R) Laura Reibenstein, COO; Greg Isaak, CFO; Mike Escuder, Vice President, Hospital and Clinic Services. A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b93043f3-8ee7-4de9-8dfe-0758041a929e.

Accelerating efficiencies in the specialty pharmacy market through technology-enabled solutions for manufacturers, channel distribution partners and payers

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2 Solutions is an innovative solution provider that helps empower healthcare stakeholders by leveraging SaaS technology with deep consulting expertise to eliminate key friction points in the marketplace to help drive and achieve better efficiency and improve patient results. As part of D2’s ongoing commitment to service excellence, D2 has made two key promotions and added additional resources to better meet client needs and position itself for expansive growth.

D2 is excited to announce the promotion of Laura Reibenstein, PharmD, to the position of Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Ms. Reibenstein will work with D2’s operational teams to define and position products and services congruent with market needs to ensure strategic and scalable growth. Ms. Reibenstein has been with D2 since 2017, most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Accreditation, Regulatory & Specialty Operations. In addition, she has been an integral part of helping D2 build a series of technology solutions to help pharmacies stay compliant with various Accreditation, Licensing and Regulatory issues. Prior to D2, she held previous positions with Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Walgreens. “Laura will be working to develop and strengthen the value D2 Solutions offered to clients, collaborating with senior leadership to propel our direction in alignment with our strategy,” stated Dean Erhardt, D2 President & CEO. Mr. Erhardt continued “Her elevation into this role signifies the contribution Laura has made to bring benefit to our specialty pharmacy clients and beyond.” Reibenstein is a PharmD and is licensed in 21 states.

In addition, D2 has elevated Greg Isaak to the position of Chief Finance Officer. As CFO, Isaak will continue to work with various D2 stakeholders to ensure a successful financial structure while D2 develops and introduces innovative products to the market. “Greg’s breadth of experience working with PBMs, Specialty Pharmacies and other stakeholders helps ensure that we see not only the challenges we face, but also the challenges our clients and partners face as well,” stated Dean Erhardt, President & CEO. Previously serving as D2’s Executive Vice President of Consulting Operations, Mr. Isaak has held leadership positions in the healthcare industry since 1998 including roles of increasing responsibility at Express Scripts, Premier Specialty Pharmacy and Pharmacy Partners.

D2 has also added Mike Escuder, RPh, in a newly created position of Vice President, Hospital and Clinic Services. In this role, Mr. Escuder will lead D2’s efforts working with hospitals and health systems, supporting D2’s various consulting and technology solutions.

In addition, D2 has created three new positions to offer its technology-based solutions and solve for key issues experienced by the hospital sector. The role of Managing Director, IDN Pharmacy Solutions has been filled with the following executives:

Gerry Crocker, with a successful 30+ year career of key strategic planning, who has led several GPOs, a startup biotech drug development company, and his own consulting firm with a focus on strengthening business for specialty and community pharmacies.

Ray Rede, who managed several Market Access teams and has experience with many disease states and products. Rede has an extensive background and deep knowledge in the Specialty Pharmacy business and provides expertise in building relationships with Pharmaceutical Manufacturer relations, specifically regarding Limited Distribution Drugs that dominate the Specialty Pharmacy industry.

Stephen Steinmetz, with thirty years in the field of managed care and pharmaceutical services. Steinmetz possesses in-depth knowledge across a broad spectrum of pharmaceutical and healthcare service markets including retail, mail service, PBM, specialty, infusion, oncology, disease management, hospital systems, managed care, Medicaid, genetic diagnostics, and health data analytics.

D2 is excited to announce these changes designed to better serve existing and future clients and to help drive D2 forward as an industry leading consulting and digital solutions provider.

About D2

D2 Solutions provides strategic and tactical solutions to manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and other stakeholders regarding the commercialization, reimbursement and distribution of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and biologic medications. D2 provides a variety of consulting and digital services to the Specialty Pharmacy, HUB, Hospital/IDN and PBM markets in the areas of Operations, Accreditation, Licensing and Regulatory compliance. Our proprietary technologies move clients even closer to their goals, finding that one point where everything moves forward.

For more information on D2, please visit http://www.D2rx.com.