New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rail Asset Management Industry"
4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$9.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.8% CAGR
The Rail Asset Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Accenture
Alstom
Atkins
Bentley Systems
Capgemini
Cisco
Cyient
Dxc Technology
Hitachi
Huawei
Ibm
Konux
L&T Technology Services Limited
Sap
Siemens
Tego
Trapeze Group
Trimble
Wabtec
WSP
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rail Asset Management - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Global Rail Asset Management Market to Reach $14.8 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rail Asset Management estimated at US$10. 3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.
