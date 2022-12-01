Footwear Sole Material Market Trends and ForecastThe global footwear sole material market is expected to reach an estimated $21.06 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Footwear Sole Material Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362714/?utm_source=GNW



Footwear Sole Material Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global footwear sole material market looks promising with opportunities in athletic and non-athletic shoes. The global footwear sole material market is expected to reach an estimated $21.06 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027. The major growth driver in this market is rise in footwear production and growth in consumer spending.



Emerging Trends in the Footwear Sole Material Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the footwear sole material industry, include the development of fusion of plastic with other sole materials, and shifting of footwear manufacturers from China to South East Asia.



Footwear Sole Material Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global footwear sole material market by material, sole component, product, end user, and region as follows:



By Material [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Rubber

• Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

• Thermoplastic rubber (TPR)

• Polyurethane (PU)

• Ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA)

• Vulcanized rubber

• Leather

• Others



By Sole Component [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Midsole

• Insole

• Outsole



By Product [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Athletic

• Non-Athletic



By End User [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Men

• Women

• Children



By Region [Value ($B) and Volume (M lbs.) shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Footwear Sole Material Market Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies footwear sole material market companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the footwear sole material market companies profiled in this report include.

• Dow Chemicals

• Solvay S.

A

• BASF Corporation

• Huntsman Corporation

• Braskem S.

A

Footwear Sole Material Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that women footwear will remain the largest end use segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increase in consumer purchasing power and growing demand for casual and fashionable footwear.

• PVC is expected to be the largest material by value and volume because it provides the best synthetic alternative to traditional leather with more cost-effective options for sole manufacturing.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising population, growing disposable income, and increasing sports activities.

Features of Footwear Sole Material Market

• Market Size Estimates: Footwear sole material market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by material, sole component, product, end user, and region

• Regional Analysis: Footwear sole material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use material, sole component, product and regions for the footwear sole material market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the footwear sole material market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the Footwear Sole Material market size?

Answer: The global footwear sole material market is expected to reach an estimated $21.0 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for Footwear Sole Material Market?

Answer: The footwear sole material market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the Footwear Sole Material Market?

Answer: The major growth driver in this market is rise in footwear production and growth in consumer spending.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for Footwear Sole Material Market?

Answer: Men, women and children are the major end users for footwear sole material market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in Footwear Sole Material Market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the footwear sole material industry, include the development of fusion of plastic with other sole materials, and shifting of footwear manufacturers from China to South East Asia.

Q6. Who are the key Footwear Sole Material Market companies?



Answer: Some of the key footwear sole material market companies are as follows:

• DowDuPont

• Solvay S.

A

• BASF Corporation

• Huntsman Corporation

• Braskem S.

A

Q7. Which Footwear Sole Material Market product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that foam type footwear sole material Market will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties

Q8. In Footwear Sole Material Market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global Footwear Sole Material market by material (rubber, PVC, TPR, PU, EVA, vulcanized rubber, leather, and others), by sole component (midsole, insole, and outsole), by product (athletic and non-athletic), by end user (men, women, and children) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

