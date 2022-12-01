Global Quantum Dot Solar Cells Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quantum Dot Solar Cells Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032716/?utm_source=GNW

3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Consumer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 18.5% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Commercial segment is readjusted to a revised 21.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $319.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR



The Quantum Dot Solar Cells market in the U.S. is estimated at US$319.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$678.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.



Telecommunications Segment to Record 23.2% CAGR



In the global Telecommunications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 23.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$151.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$644.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

Avantama

Crystalplex Corporation

Nanoco Group

Nanosys

Navillum Nanotechnologies

NN-Labs

Ocean NanoTech

Osram Licht

Quantum Materials

Samsung Electronics





IV. COMPETITION

