Access Control As A Service Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

Access Control as a Service Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global access control as a service market looks attractive with opportunities in the commercial, manufacturing and industrial, government bodies, residential, transportation, healthcare, education, and utilities. The global access control as a service market is expected to decline in 2022 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However the market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are increasing uses of cloud computing platforms and IoT technology, growing demand for cloud based hosted and managed services and rising adoption of electronic security products in access control as a services market.



Access Control as a Service Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global access control as a service market by end use industry, service, deployment, and region as follows:



By End Use Industry [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Commercial

• Manufacturing & Industrial

• Government Bodies :

• Residential

• Transportation

• Healthcare :

• Education

• Utilities

• Retail



By Service [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Managed

• Hosted

• Hybrid



By Deployment [$M shipment analysis from 2016 to 2027]:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud



By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Access Control as a Service Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies access control as a service companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the access control as a service companies profiled in this

• Brivo Inc.

• Cloud structure Inc

• Assa Abloy Ab

• Dormakaba

• Honeywell Security

• Digital Hands

• Microsoft Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Datawatch Systems, Inc

• Centrify Corporation

Access Control as a Service Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that managed service will remain the largest service type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand in organizations to secure data and as adding and deleting access rights and credentials.

• Within the access control as a service market, public cloud will remain the largest segment by deployment type and private cloud is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand from end user such as single organization, managed, and operated by the organization, a third party, or some combination of them.

• North America will remain the largest region due to high adoption of advanced and IoT based cloud computing to minimizing risk for a business or organization. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increasing uses of access control as service in commercial, manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Features of Access Control as a Service Market

• Market Size Estimates: Access control as a service market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use industry, service, and deployment

• Regional Analysis: Access control as a service market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, service, deployment, and regions for the access control as a service market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the access control as a service market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the access control as a service market size?

Answer: The global access control as a service market is expected to reach an estimated $2.1 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for access control as a service market?

Answer: The access control as a service market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the access control as a service market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing uses of cloud computing platforms and IoT technology, growing demand for cloud based hosted and managed services and rising adoption of electronic security products in access control as a services market.

Q4. What are the major service type for access control as a service?

Answer: Managed service will remain the largest service type and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing demand in organizations to secure data and as adding and deleting access rights and credentials.

Q5. Who are the key access control as a service companies?



Answer: Some of the key access control as a service companies are as follows:

Q6. Which access control as a service deployment type segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that public cloud will remain the largest segment by deployment type and private cloud is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand from end user such as single organization, managed, and operated by the organization, a third party, or some combination of them.

Q7. In access control as a service market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to remain the largest region and Asia Pacific witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global access control as a service by access control as a service by end use industry (commercial, manufacturing and industrial, government bodies, residential, transportation, healthcare, education, and utilities), service (hosted, managed, and hybrid), deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?

