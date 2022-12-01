Wheelchair Market Trends and ForecastThe global wheelchair market is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wheelchair Market Trends: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362712/?utm_source=GNW



Wheelchair Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global wheelchair market looks promising with opportunities in homecare and health institutions. The global wheelchair market is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing elderly population, rising spinal cord injuries, and increasing obesity rate.

Emerging Trends in the Wheelchair Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increase adoption of power assistance device and development of hybrid concept wheelchair.



Wheelchair Market by Segments



In this market, cardiovascular device is the largest application market, whereas surgical is largest market by function type. Growth in various segments of the Wheelchair market are given below:



The study includes a trend and forecast for the wheelchair market by wheelchair type, category, design & function, end use, and region as follows:



Wheelchair Market by Wheel Chair Type [Value ($B) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Manual Wheelchair

• Power Wheelchair

o Front Wheel Drive

o Central Wheel Drive

o Rear Wheel Drive

o Standing Electric Wheelchair

o Others



Wheelchair Market by Category [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Adult Wheelchair

• Pediatric Wheelchair



Wheelchair Market by Design and Function [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Basic Wheelchair

• Sports Wheelchair

• Bariatric Wheelchair

• Standing Wheelchair

• Others



Wheelchair Market by End Use [Value ($B) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Homecare

• Healthcare Institution and Others



Wheelchair Market by Region [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027 and Volume (Thousand Units)]:

• North America

o US

o Mexico

o Canada

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Germany

o France

o Italy

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

• ROW

List of Wheelchair Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies wheelchair companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the wheelchair companies profiled in this report includes.



• Invacare

• Pride Mobility Products

• Sunrise Medical

• Ottobock

• Permobil

• Drive Medical

• LEVO

• 21st Century Scientific

Wheelchair Market Insights



• The analyst forecasts that the power wheelchair is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for multi-functionality wheelchair, such as tilt in, reclining, and standing wheelchair.

• Within this market, basic, sports, bariatric, and standing wheelchairs are used in various applications. Basic wheelchair will remain the largest segment due to easy availability and low cost.

• North America will remain the largest region due to an increasing obesity rate and growing elderly population. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing government healthcare expenditure, rising disabled population, and increasing in development of medical facilities.

Features of the Wheelchair Market



• Market Size Estimates: Wheelchair market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Wheelchair market size by various segments, such as wheelchair type, category, design & function, and end use.

• Regional Analysis: Wheelchair market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, function, end use, and regions for wheelchair market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the wheelchair.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the wheelchair market size?

Answer: The global wheelchair market is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for wheelchair market?

Answer: The wheelchair market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the wheelchair market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing elderly population, rising spinal cord injuries, and increasing obesity rate.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for wheelchair?

Answer: Homecare, healthcare institutions and other are the major end use for wheelchair

Q5. What are the emerging trends in wheelchair market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include increase adoption of power assistance device and development of hybrid concept wheelchair.

Q6. Who are the key wheelchair companies?



Answer: Some of the key wheelchair companies are as follows:

• Invacare

• Pride Mobility Products

• Sunrise Medical

• Ottobock

• Permobil

• Drive Medical

• LEVO

• 21st Century Scientific

Q7.

Which wheelchair product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that the power wheelchair is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for multi-functionality wheelchair, such as tilt in, reclining, and standing wheelchair

Q8: In wheelchair market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region and Asia Pacific expected to witness the highest growth over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the Wheelchair market by product (manual and power wheelchair), category (adult and pediatric wheelchair), function (basic, sports, bariatric, standing wheelchair, and others), end use (homecare and healthcare institution and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the wheelchair market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the wheelchair market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this wheelchair market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the wheelchair market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the wheelchair market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the wheelchair market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the wheelchair market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the wheelchair market?



For any questions related to wheelchair market or related to wheelchair companies, wheelchair manufacturers, wheelchair industry, wheelchair market analysis, wheelchair market share, wheelchair market analysis, wheelchair market size, write Lucintel analyst at email: helpdesk@lucintel.com. We will be glad to get back to you soon.

