Healthcare IT Market Trends and ForecastThe global healthcare IT market is expected to reach an estimated $730.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2027

Healthcare IT Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global healthcare IT market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare providers, hospitals, ambulatory care centers, home healthcare agencies, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, diagnostic and imaging centers, pharmacies and healthcare payers. The global healthcare IT market is expected to reach an estimated $730.7 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 16.3% from 2022 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing need to manage regulatory compliance through healthcare it solutions, rising need to curtail healthcare costs, government support for HCIT solutions, high return on investment for HCIT solutions, growing focus on improving the quality of care and clinical outcomes, rising usage of big data, emergence of accountable care organizations, and high prevalence of chronic diseases.



Emerging Trends in the Healthcare IT Market

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include adoption of internet of medical things and increasing trend of healthcare data interoperability.



Healthcare IT Market by Segments



In this market, healthcare providers are the largest end user market, whereas healthcare provider solutions is largest market by product and service type. Growth in various segments of the healthcare IT market is given below:



The study includes a trend and forecast for the healthcare IT market by product and service, component, end user, and region as follows:



Healthcare IT Market by Product and Service [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Healthcare Provider Solutions

• Healthcare Analytics

• HCIT Outsourcing Services



Healthcare IT Market by Component [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Service

• Software

• Hardware



Healthcare IT Market by End User [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Healthcare Providers

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Home Healthcare Agencies and Assisted Living Facilities

• Diagnostic and Imaging Centers

• Pharmacies

• Healthcare Payer

• Private Payers

• Public Payers



Healthcare IT Market by Region [Value ($ Billion) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

• Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• APAC

• Japan

• China

• India

• ROW

• Brazil

List of Healthcare IT Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies healthcare IT companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the healthcare IT companies profiled in this report includes.

• McKesson

• GE Healthcare

• Dell Technologies

• Cerner

• Oracle

Healthcare IT Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that healthcare provider solutions will remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a rise in adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and other hospital information systems by healthcare providers.

• Within the global healthcare IT market, healthcare providers and healthcare payers are the major end users of healthcare IT. Healthcare providers will remain the largest end use market; it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases.

• North America is expected to remain the largest region mainly due to the presence of major manufacturing hubs and the rise in the number of hospitals, advanced research centers, and universities. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a rise in incidence of chronic disease caused by changes in lifestyle, and growing interest in healthcare IT treatment approaches

Features of the Healthcare IT Market

• Market Size Estimates: Healthcare IT market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Healthcare IT market size by various segments, such as coating type, glazing, and end use industry.

• Regional Analysis: Healthcare IT market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product and service, component, end user, and regions for healthcare IT market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the healthcare IT.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the healthcare IT market size?

Answer:The global healthcare IT market is expected to reach an estimated $730.7 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for healthcare IT market?

Answer:The healthcare IT market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~16% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the healthcare IT market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing need to manage regulatory compliance through healthcare it solutions, rising need to curtail healthcare costs, government support for HCIT solutions, high return on investment for HCIT solutions, growing focus on improving the quality of care and clinical outcomes, rising usage of big data, emergence of accountable care organizations, and high prevalence of chronic diseases.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for healthcare IT?

Answer:Healthcare providers and healthcare payers are the major end user for healthcare IT

Q5. What are the emerging trends in healthcare IT market?

Answer:Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market include adoption of internet of medical things and increasing trend of healthcare data interoperability.

Q6. Who are the key healthcare IT companies?



Answer:Some of the key healthcare IT companies are as follows:

Q7.

Which healthcare IT product segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that healthcare provider solutions will remain the largest segment; it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to a rise in adoption of electronic health records (EHR) and other hospital information systems by healthcare providers.

Q8: In healthcare IT market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer:North America is expected to remain the largest region mainly due to the presence of major manufacturing hubs and the rise in the number of hospitals, advanced research centers, and universities.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



