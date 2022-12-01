Utility Pole Market Trends and ForecastThe global utility pole market is expected to reach an estimated $47.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Utility Pole Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362709/?utm_source=GNW



Utility Pole Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global utility pole market looks promising with opportunities in the electric transmission and distribution sector. The global utility pole market is expected to reach an estimated $47.9 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing power generation capacity, growing transmission and distribution infrastructure, and replacement of aging networks.



Emerging Trends in the Utility Pole Market

Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes wider use of transmission monopoles and increased usage of composite poles in transmission and distribution.



Utility Pole Market by Segments



In this market, distribution pole is the largest application market, whereas steel is largest in material. Growth in various segments of the utility pole market are given below:



The study includes a forecast for the global utility pole market by application, material, size, type, and region, as follows:



Utility Pole Market by Application [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Transmission

• Distribution



Utility Pole Market by Material [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Steel

• Concrete

• Wood

• Composite



Utility Pole Market by Size [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• Below 40 ft.

• 40-70 ft.

• Above 70 ft.



Utility Pole Market by Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• New

• Replacement



Utility Pole Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o United Kingdom

o Spain

o Italy

• APAC

o China

o India

• ROW

o Brazil

List of Utility Pole Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies utility pole companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the utility pole companies profiled in this report include.



• Valmont Industries

• KEC International

• Qingdao

• Skipper

• Stella Jones

• Europoles

• Elsewedy Electric

• Nippon Concrete Industries Co Ltd.

Utility Pole Market Insights



• The analyst forecasts that steel will remain the largest material segment over the forecast period due to its high durability and low maintenance. The analyst predicts that composite poles are expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because they offer rot and corrosion resistance, minimal maintenance, easy installation, and superior strength-to-weight ratio.

• Within the global utility pole market, distribution will remain the largest application over the forecast period due to increasing electrification of remote areas in developing economies.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest market and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing investments in the power sector and improvement in the transmission and distribution networks in developing nations, particularly as China and India.

Features of Global Utility Pole Market



• Market Size Estimates: Global utility pole market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global utility pole market size by various segments, such as home type, construction type, end use, and regions in terms of value.

• Regional Analysis: Global utility pole market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product, material, capacity, end use, and regions for Global utility pole market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the global utility pole industry.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the utility pole market size?

Answer: The global utility pole market is expected to reach an estimated $47.9 billion by 2027.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for utility pole market?

Answer: The utility pole market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the utility pole market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing power generation capacity, growing transmission and distribution infrastructure, and replacement of aging networks.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for utility pole?

Answer: Transmission and Distribution are the major end use for utility pole

Q5. What are the emerging trends in utility pole market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include wider use of transmission monopoles and increased usage of composite poles in transmission and distribution.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global utility pole market by application type (transmission and distribution), material (steel, concrete, wood, and composite), size (below 40 feet, 40 to 70 feet, and above 70 feet), type (new and replacement), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global utility pole market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global utility pole market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global utility pole market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global utility pole market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global utility pole market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global utility pole market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global utility pole market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global utility pole market?



