Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market to Reach US$ 3 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The acute kidney injury treatment market stood at US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021. TMR projects that the market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% over 2022 to 2031. Future industry demand of intense kidney injury treatment solutions is estimated to rise over the next decade, owing to increase in the number of dialysis centers across the world, as well as growth in the number of hospital admissions in critical care department.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market – Key Findings of the Report

Increasing Incidence of Acute Kidney Injuries: Along with rapidly growing number of geriatric individuals around the world, rising cases of acute kidney injury (AKI) propels growth of this market. Furthermore, this has created increasing demand for efficient, precise, and fast acting novel drugs and solutions for treating AKIs. To achieve this, market players are constantly focused on research and development to facilitate innovation and encourage new drug discovery.





Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market – Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases among the geriatric population that can trigger renal failure bolsters market development

Rising number of initiatives by governments to improve healthcare facilities stimulates demand

Growing number of investments by new players and start-ups operating in the industry for research and development boosts market growth



Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market – Key Players

Some of the leading players operating in the intense kidney injury therapy market are AM Pharma, Baxter International, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, LG Chem, Angion Biomedica Corp., Quark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. The competitive landscape of the acute kidney injury treatment industry is extremely consolidated in nature, owing to a relatively smaller number of leading companies accounting for a large share of the market.

Leading companies operating within the market are adopting several growth and expansion strategies, including forming strategic alliances in order to increase their industry share, as well as revenue. Other notable strategies adopted by these players include mergers and acquisitions, as well as expansion of product portfolios through new product launches.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market: Regional Growth Assessment

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest acute kidney injury treatment industry size. In 2021, North America accounted for the 43 % of the total global market share. Some of the key drivers behind this leading positioning of North America include growth in the number of geriatric individuals residing in the region, as well as increase in the number of individuals suffering from acute kidney injuries. Furthermore, other key drivers include increase in the number of leading market players operating in this region and mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions amongst these players. Similarly, growing adoption of technologically advanced products by healthcare professionals and healthcare institutions in the region is also bolstering market expansion.

Over the next decade, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to record significant growth in the global acute kidney injury treatment market. High growth rate in the Asia Pacific market can be ascribed to rising elderly population in the region, increasing prevalence of various chronic and lifestyle related diseases, and increasing trend of rapid urbanization. Furthermore, other factors that positively influence the growth trajectory of Asia Pacific market include increase in the number of critical care hospital admissions, and rising number of government initiatives to modernize healthcare facilities. Apart from this, increasing presence of multi-national and leading industry players in this region also boosts demand within this regional market.

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market: Segmentation

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, by Treatment

Dialysis

Supportive Care

Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, by Type

Pre-renal Acute Kidney Injury

Intrinsic Renal Acute Kidney Injury

Post-renal Acute Kidney Injury





Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others





Acute Kidney Injury Treatment Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



