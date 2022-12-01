Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Size is projected to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenatal non-invasive testing is used to check for genetic diseases such as Down syndrome, Edwards syndrome, and Patau syndrome in the developing fetus. This test examines the tiny DNA fragments that are circulating in a pregnant woman's blood. The market for non-invasive prenatal testing is seeing significant investments in new technology. The market is anticipated to be driven by a high demand for minimally invasive procedures and technical developments made by manufacturers to provide better solutions.





Increasing Maternal Age Drives the Global Market

Global maternal aging and an increase in working women in developing nations are major drivers of market expansion. Growing maternal age raises the likelihood that kids will be born with genetic illnesses that cause anomalies like microcephaly , a short neck, upward-slanted eyes, weak muscle tone, and issues with the heart, intestine, and breathing. The risk of having a child with down syndrome rises over time. As the number of pregnancies among older women has increased, prenatal genetic counseling—which assists in estimating the risk of fetal chromosomal problems depending on age—has become increasingly popular. The demand for non-invasive prenatal diagnostics has increased as a result.

Emerging Economies Create Opportunities

Emerging markets like China, India, and Mexico are expected to provide the non-invasive prenatal testing sector with significant growth potential throughout the course of the forecast period. The existence of a huge target patient population, enhanced healthcare infrastructure, rising public healthcare spending, and increased knowledge of advanced technology are all major factors in the quick development of these markets. In order to address the growing demand for early diagnosis and treatment and seize market expansion chances, major market players are focusing on tactics including partnerships, collaborations, and expansions to enhance their product availability and distribution networks in these countries.





Report Scope

Technological Advancements

Regional Analysis

North America is likely to dominate the market for non-invasive prenatal diagnostics due to an increase in maternal age. The region's market is expanding primarily because of the rising occurrence of chromosomal aneuploidies in the fetus and the rising use of non-invasive prenatal testing. For instance, the CDC reports that in 2016, 10% of babies were delivered by first-time mothers who were of the age 35 years or older. In the US, the average age of first-time mothers has increased from 24.9 years in 2000 to 28 years in 2020.

The market for non-invasive prenatal testing in Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase significantly as a result of rising miscarriage rates caused by inadequate nutrition during pregnancy, declining fertility, and rising maternal ages, particularly in India and China. The world's largest population of people with rare diseases lives in China, where treatment for many conditions is particularly challenging. In response to these challenges, China has put in place a variety of initiatives to improve the care given to patients with rare diseases, including a newborn screening program and the reimbursement of medical expenses for infants with congenital heart disease and leukemia.

The third-largest non-invasive prenatal testing market in the world is projected to emerge from Europe. This is a result of the increasing maternal age in the area. For instance, according to a 2013 Eurostat study, 40.6% of first-time mothers were 30 years of age or older. During the same year, it was also reported that 65,500 first childbirths occurred in women who were older than 40. NIPT is an element of the national policies of 14 European countries. Only Belgium and the Netherlands offer NIPT to all expectant mothers, while the majority of other European countries only do so after the first-trimester screening of higher-risk women.

In the anticipated time frame, LAMEA is anticipated to grow steadily. African countries' weak economic conditions and a lack of knowledge of these technologies are the restraints to the market's rapid expansion. The availability of prenatal genetic technologies varies substantially in underdeveloped countries. The majority of upper-class and upper-middle-class residents live in metropolitan areas, where prenatal testing is more readily available and offers more information. In rural areas, urban slums, or other places with limited resources, there is no access to prenatal care. Patients in the area are more likely to employ non-invasive prenatal testing if they have higher incomes, better education, and insurance coverage.





Key Highlights

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market size is projected to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

is projected to reach USD 7.96 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). By Product , the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR.

, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. Consumables are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR. By Method , the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into biochemical screening tests, ultrasound detection, cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests, and fetal cells in maternal blood tests. Ultrasound detection is expected to hold the largest market share.

, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into biochemical screening tests, ultrasound detection, cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests, and fetal cells in maternal blood tests. Ultrasound detection is expected to hold the largest market share. Based on application , the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications. The trisomy segment will have the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into trisomy, microdeletion syndrome, and other applications. The trisomy segment will have the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Based on end-user , the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. Diagnostic laboratories are expected to hold the largest market share.

, the non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories and hospitals. Diagnostic laboratories are expected to hold the largest market share. North America holds the largest market share in the non-invasive prenatal testing market.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market's key players are

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pacific Biosciences of California

QIAGEN NV

PerkinElmer, Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Beijing Genomics Institute

Koninklijke Philips N.V

GE Healthcare.





Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segmentation

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Method

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma Tests

Fetal Cells in Maternal Blood Tests

By Application

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

Other Applications

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Market News

In June 2021 , Illumina partnered with Next Generation Genomic Co., Ltd., the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders in laboratory services and reproductive science, to launch the availability of the CE-IVD VeriSeq™ NIPT Solution v2 in Thailand following its regulatory approval in November 2020.

, Illumina partnered with Next Generation Genomic Co., Ltd., the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders in laboratory services and reproductive science, to launch the availability of the CE-IVD VeriSeq™ NIPT Solution v2 in Thailand following its regulatory approval in November 2020. In July 2021, PacBio announced the acquisition of Omniome for about $800 million. Through the acquisition, PacBio will have a special combination of two gene-sequencing technologies. PacBio plans to use the two technologies for non-invasive prenatal testing in particular.





