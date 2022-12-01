New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Bonding Film Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362708/?utm_source=GNW



Bonding Film Market Trends and Forecast

The technologies in bonding films have undergone significant changes in recent years, from traditional bonding techniques to biomimetic bonding. The rising wave of new technologies, such as pressure cured bonding films are creating significant potential for bonding film in transportation, electrical and electronics, and packaging applications, due to its improved product durability, reliability, fast curing time, increased product performance, and design flexibility.



Emerging Trends in the Bonding Film Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of bonding film technology for dissimilar materials and bio-sourced bonding films for packaging applicatio n. Arkema, Solvay, Dai Nippon Printing, DuPont, Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products, Formplast, Gurit, and H.

B. Fuller are among the major manufacturers of bonding films.



Bonding Film Market by Segment

This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the bonding film market. Some insights are depicted below by a sample figure. For more details on figures, the companies researched, and other objectives/benefits on this research report, please download the report brochure.

Technology Readiness by Technology Type



Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance



Disruption Potential by Technology Type



Bonding Film Market Trend and Forecast by Material Technology [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Thermally Cured Bonding Film

• Pressure Cured Bonding Film

• Others

o Chemically Cured Bonding Film

o Light Cured Bonding Film



Bonding Film Market Trends and Forecasts by Application Industry [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• Transportation

o Thermally Cured Bonding Film

o Pressure Cured Bonding Film

o Others

Chemically Cured Bonding Film

Light Cured Bonding Film

• Electrical & Electronics

o Thermally Cured Bonding Film

o Pressure Cured Bonding Film

o Others

Chemically Cured Bonding Film

Light Cured Bonding Film

• Packaging

o Thermally Cured Bonding Film

o Pressure Cured Bonding Film

o Others

Chemically Cured Bonding Film

Light Cured Bonding Film

• Others

o Thermally Cured Bonding Film

o Pressure Cured Bonding Film

o Others

Chemically Cured Bonding Film

Light Cured Bonding Film



Bonding Film Market By Region [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Bonding Film Technologies



Companies / Ecosystems



Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type



List of Bonding Film Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies bonding films companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the bonding films companies profiled in this report includes.

• Arkema

• Cytec Solvay Group

• Dai Nippon Printing

• DuPont

• Fastel Adhesives and Substrate Products

• Formplast

• Gurit

• H.

B. Fuller

• Henkel AG

• Hexcel Corporation

Bonding Film Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that thermally cured will remain the largest segment over the forecast as there is widespread application of this technology across the end use industry for better adhesion properties and suitable for high temperature area‘s application manufacturing.

• Electrical & electronics, transportation, and packaging are the major end use industries. Electrical & electronics is the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand from semiconductor packaging market.

• Asia Pacific is projected to remain the largest region over the forecast period due to increasing demand for bonding films from various end use industries, such as electrical & electronics and transportation.

FAQ

Q1. What is the bonding film market size?

Answer: The global bonding film market is expected to reach an estimated $1.6 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for bonding film market?

Answer: The bonding film market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the bonding film market?

Answer: The major growth drivers for this market are increased usage of bonding films in transportation and aerospace industries and growing preference over conventional adhesives in high end applications.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for bonding film?

Answer: Transportation and electrical and electronics are the major end use industries for bonding film market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in bonding film market?

Answer: Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the development of bonding film technology for dissimilar materials and bio-sourced bonding films for packaging application.

Q6. Who are the key bonding film companies?



Q7. Which bonding film product segment will be the largest in future?

Q8. In bonding film market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



Features of Bonding Film Material Market

• Market Size Estimates: bonding film market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (kilotons) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trend (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by technologies, and end use industry.

• Segmentation Analysis: Technology trends in the global bonding film market size by various segments, such as technology and end use industry, in terms of value and volume shipments.

• Regional Analysis: Technology trends in the global bonding film market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industries, technologies, and regions for technology trends in the global bonding film market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for technology trends in the global bonding film market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the global bonding film market by technology (thermally cured, pressure cures, and others), end use industry (electrical & electronics, packaging, transportation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the bonding film market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the bonding film market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this bonding film market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the bonding film market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the bonding film market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the bonding film market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in the bonding film market?

