Roth Capital Partners and Sustain SoCal to Host 5th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event on December 7-8, 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners (Roth) and Sustain SoCal have teamed up once again to host the 5th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event to be held virtually on December 7-8, 2022.
This year’s conference will consist of Company Quick Pitches, 1-on-1 / small group meetings and Industry Panels.
This format will provide investors from venture capital, private equity, family offices, endowments, foundations and angels the opportunity to meet with C-level executives with established private sustainability companies, mostly Series A/B, in the Solar/Storage, e-Mobility, Smart City, Circular Economy and Water verticals. ESG investment guidelines, shareholder pressure, exchange listings mandates, supply chain management challenges, government bid requirements, and customer demand, among other issues, have contributed to what has been called the hottest sustainability market of our times.
“With the recent landmark passing of The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, private companies within the sustainability sector are set to experience a renaissance,” said Jesse Pichel, Managing Director - Sustainability Investment Banking at Roth. “The IRA incentivizes renewable energy deployments and incentivizes onshore manufacturing in the USA. The deployment of capital coming in the form of manufacturing and investment tax credits as well as loan guarantees is unprecedented and exceeds that of the Apollo Moon Program (on an inflation-adjusted basis),” said Pichel. (Source – Roth – 11/28/2022)
“The push and pull incentives for sustainable companies will help mitigate common risks associated with private investing as investment dollars for sustainability continues to increase. Looking to facilitate private company investments, we have curated a robust group of private companies across the sustainability industry,” continued Pichel.
“We are again excited to co-host the event with Sustain SoCal, a leader in promoting economic growth and sustainability initiatives through innovation, collaboration and education. As a founding member of the organization, Roth remains committed to supporting the sustainability market in Southern California and beyond,” said Robert Stephenson, Managing Director - Sustainability Investment Banking at Roth and Sustain SoCal Board Member.
"Sustain SoCal is grateful for this continued collaboration with and support from Roth Capital Partners. Roth and Sustain SoCal's 24 other Board Members are the reason the non-profit is a well-known leader in accelerating sustainability initiatives and economic growth. The remarkable growth and success of this annual event is a clear indication that we are moving in the right direction," said Scott Kitcher – President & CEO at Sustain SoCal.
Since 2013, Roth has been involved in approximately 175+ transactions for its Sustainability clients combined, with total transaction value of approximately $26.5 billion. (Source: Roth Capital Partners | 11/28/2022)
Roth is a founding member of Sustain SoCal (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in Southern California through innovation, collaboration and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).
The 1-on-1 portion of this event is for institutional clients of Roth and is by invitation only. For more information and panel registration, please visit www.roth.com/sustainvirtual2022, or contact your Roth event representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com.
Event Agenda (PT):
|WEDNESDAY | DECEMBER 7, 2022
|8:00am - 9:00am
|One Minute-Quick Pitches by all Companies
|9:00am - 1:00pm
|1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings
|1:00pm - 2:00pm
|Fireside Chat with Carolyn Davidson - Senior Consultant, Loan Programs Office (LPO) U.S. Department of Energy with Roth Analyst Gerry Sweeney
|THURSDAY | DECEMBER 8, 2022
|9:00am - 12:00pm
|1-on-1 / Small Group Meeting
|1:00pm - 2:00pm
|Fireside Chat on The outlook for Hydrogen and Financing Hydrogen Projects
|Mona Dajani - Global Co-Head Energy & Infrastructure Projects Team at Pillsbury Law and Board Member of ACORE with Roth Analyst Gerry Sweeney
Participating Companies Include – As of 11/30/2022
This is not an offer or solicitation of the securities herein
Subject to Change | As of 11.30.2022
About Sustain SoCal:
Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org.
About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:
Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.
Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.
