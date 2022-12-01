Roth Capital Partners and Sustain SoCal to Host 5th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Virtual Event on December 7-8, 2022

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Roth Capital Partners (Roth) and Sustain SoCal have teamed up once again to host the 5th Annual Sustainability Private Capital Event to be held virtually on December 7-8, 2022.



This year’s conference will consist of Company Quick Pitches, 1-on-1 / small group meetings and Industry Panels.

This format will provide investors from venture capital, private equity, family offices, endowments, foundations and angels the opportunity to meet with C-level executives with established private sustainability companies, mostly Series A/B, in the Solar/Storage, e-Mobility, Smart City, Circular Economy and Water verticals. ESG investment guidelines, shareholder pressure, exchange listings mandates, supply chain management challenges, government bid requirements, and customer demand, among other issues, have contributed to what has been called the hottest sustainability market of our times.

“With the recent landmark passing of The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, private companies within the sustainability sector are set to experience a renaissance,” said Jesse Pichel, Managing Director - Sustainability Investment Banking at Roth. “The IRA incentivizes renewable energy deployments and incentivizes onshore manufacturing in the USA. The deployment of capital coming in the form of manufacturing and investment tax credits as well as loan guarantees is unprecedented and exceeds that of the Apollo Moon Program (on an inflation-adjusted basis),” said Pichel. (Source – Roth – 11/28/2022)

“The push and pull incentives for sustainable companies will help mitigate common risks associated with private investing as investment dollars for sustainability continues to increase. Looking to facilitate private company investments, we have curated a robust group of private companies across the sustainability industry,” continued Pichel.

“We are again excited to co-host the event with Sustain SoCal, a leader in promoting economic growth and sustainability initiatives through innovation, collaboration and education. As a founding member of the organization, Roth remains committed to supporting the sustainability market in Southern California and beyond,” said Robert Stephenson, Managing Director - Sustainability Investment Banking at Roth and Sustain SoCal Board Member.

"Sustain SoCal is grateful for this continued collaboration with and support from Roth Capital Partners. Roth and Sustain SoCal's 24 other Board Members are the reason the non-profit is a well-known leader in accelerating sustainability initiatives and economic growth. The remarkable growth and success of this annual event is a clear indication that we are moving in the right direction," said Scott Kitcher – President & CEO at Sustain SoCal.

Since 2013, Roth has been involved in approximately 175+ transactions for its Sustainability clients combined, with total transaction value of approximately $26.5 billion. (Source: Roth Capital Partners | 11/28/2022)

Roth is a founding member of Sustain SoCal (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in Southern California through innovation, collaboration and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

The 1-on-1 portion of this event is for institutional clients of Roth and is by invitation only. For more information and panel registration, please visit www.roth.com/sustainvirtual2022, or contact your Roth event representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com.

Event Agenda (PT):





Participating Companies Include – As of 11/30/2022

This is not an offer or solicitation of the securities herein

Company Name Sector Mobile Friendly URL Buzz Solutions Smart Cities https://www.buzzsolutions.co/ ChargeNet Stations e-Mobility https://chargenetstations.com/ Eagle Solar & Light Solar https://eaglesolarandlight.com/ EleXity - Extensible Energy Solar https://www.extensibleenergy.com/ Enviropower Smart Cities https://www.enviropowertec.com/ Enzinc Advanced Materials https://enzinc.com/ Eocell Advanced Materials https://www.eocell.com/ EOS Linx e-Mobility https://www.eoslinx.com/ Flex Power Control Energy Storage https://flxpwr.com/ Franklin WH Energy Storage https://www.franklinwh.com/ Heliene Inc. Solar https://heliene.com/ HST Technologies Solar https://www.hstpowers.com/ Kepsmart Environmental https://kepsmart.com/ Logical Buildings Smart Cities https://www.logicalbuildings.com/ Malta Energy Storage https://www.maltainc.com/ Microgrid Labs e-Mobility https://microgridlabs.com/ Nevada Nano Smart Cities https://nevadanano.com/ Ojjo Solar https://www.ojjo.com/ Omnidian Solar https://www.omnidian.com/ Phoenix Energy Technologies Smart Cities https://www.phoenixet.com/ Pre-Switch e-Mobility http://pre-switch.com/ SkyCool Systems Environmental https://www.skycoolsystems.com/ Solarcycle Solar https://www.solarcycle.us/ Upstart Power Energy Storage https://www.upstartpower.com/ Veloce Energy Energy Storage https://www.veloceenergy.com/ Wynd Technologies Environmental https://hellowynd.com/pages/shop-for-business Zauben Environmental https://www.zauben.com/ Zevvy e-Mobility https://www.zevvy.com/

Subject to Change | As of 11.30.2022



Thank you to the event sponsors:

Company Name Company Website (URL) Antenna https://www.antennagroup.com/ B2I DIGITAL, Inc., https://b2idigital.com/ InvestorBrandNetwork https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com LACI https://laincubator.org/ NGO Sustainability https://www.unngosustainability.org/ Silicon Valley Bank https://www.svb.com/ Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth https://www.stradlinglaw.com Sustain SoCal https://sustainsocal.org/ Toronto Stock Exchange & TSX Venture Exchange https://www.tsx.com/listings/listing-with-us/sector-and-product-profiles/united-states

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region's economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org.

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:

Roth Capital Partners, LLC (Roth) is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, Roth provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is privately held and owned by its employees and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on Roth, please visit www.roth.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Roth Capital Partners

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Director of Marketing & Corporate Access

949.720.7117, imattson-pain@roth.com

Roth Capital Partners – Member FINRA/SIPC – www.roth.com

Sustain SoCal

C. Scott Kitcher

President & CEO

(949) 509-9300, scott@sustainsocal.org

Media Partner:

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com