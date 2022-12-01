Global Printed Tapes Market to Reach $46.9 Billion by 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printed Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032662/?utm_source=GNW

4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.1% CAGR and reach US$23.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Polyvinyl Chloride segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.5% CAGR



The Printed Tapes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.4 Billion by the year 2027.







Other Raw Materials Segment to Record 6.2% CAGR



In the global Other Raw Materials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -

3M

ADH Tape

Bron Tapes

BSK Print

Dalpo sp. z.o.o.

Easitape

Fabo s.p.a.

HSTM

Kilby Packaging

Le Mark Group

Packit Packaging Solutions

Print-O-Tape

Shurtape Technologies LLC

Supertape

Windmill Tapes





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032662/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Printed Tapes - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032662/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

