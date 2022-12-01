Nanocoating Market Trends and ForecastThe global nanocoating market is expected to reach an estimated $31.3 billion by 2027 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23% from 2022 to 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nanocoating Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362707/?utm_source=GNW



Nanocoating Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global nanocoating market looks promising with opportunities in construction, automotive, healthcare, marine, electronics, and energy. The global nanocoating market is expected to reach an estimated $31.3 billion by 2027 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 23% from 2022 to 2027. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for nanocoating in end use industries due to superior functional properties and performance benefits over conventional coatings.



Emerging Trends in the Nanocoating Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include nanostructured coating for prevention of biofilm-associated infections on medical devices and the development of nanocoating for waterproof mobile devices.



The study includes a forecast for the global nanocoating market by end use industry, function type, application by substrate type, and region, as follows:



By End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]

• Construction

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Marine

• Electronics

• Energy

• Others



By Function Type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]

• Self-Cleaning and Easy-To-Clean

• Anti-Fingerprint

• Anti-Microbial

• Anti-Fouling

• Others



Market Application by Substrate Type [$B shipment analysis for 2016 and 2027]

• Metal

• Glass

• Plastic

• Others



By Region[Volume (Million Pounds) and $B shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Nanocoating Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies nanocoating companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the nanocoating companies profiled in this report includes.

• ACTnano, Inc.

• I-CanNano

• Nanogate AG

• PPG Industries Inc.

• SCHOTT AG

• Nanosintez

• CHOOSE NANOTECH

• P2i Limited

• Nanopool GmbH

• Nanoformula LTD

• Advanced NanoTechnology Lab

• S.

C AQUASHIELD S.

R.

L.

• NANO-X GmbH

Nanocoating Market Insight

• The analyst forecasts that the automotive, healthcare, electronics, and energy segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

• The anti-microbial nanocoating segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period due to its increasing usage to maintain a clean, hygienic environment in patient care facilities.

• North America is expected to remain the largest region and is likely to register the highest growth due to rising demand for nanocoating in the automotive, consumer electronics, and growing awareness of anti-microbial nanocoating for the healthcare industry.

Features of Nanocoating Market

• Market size estimates:Global nanocoating market size estimation in terms of value ($B) shipment.

• Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by segments and region.

• Segmentation analysis: Nanocoating market size by end use, function type, and application by substrate in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional analysis: Nanocoating market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the nanocoating market.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the nanocoating market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the nanocoating market size?

The global nanocoating market is expected to reach an estimated 31.3 billion by 2027

Q2. What is the growth forecast for nanocoating market?

The nanocoating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23% from 2021 to 2027.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the nanocoating market?

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for nanocoating in end use industries due to superior functional properties and performance benefits over conventional coatings.

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for nanocoating?

Construction and healthcare are the major end use industries for nanocoating market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in nanocoating market?

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include nanostructured coating for prevention of biofilm-associated infections on medical devices and the development of nanocoating for waterproof mobile devices.

Q6. Who are the key nanocoating companies?



Answer:Some of the key nanocoating companies are as follows:

Q7. Which nanocoating product segment will be the largest in future?

The analyst forecasts that anti-microbial nanocoating segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period due to its increasing usage to maintain a clean, hygienic environment in patient care facilities.

Q8. In nanocoating market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the nanocoating market by end use industry (construction, automotive, healthcare, marine, electronics, energy, and others), function type (self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, anti-fingerprint, anti-microbial, anti-fouling, and others), application by substrate type (metal, glass, plastic, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

