Aclarion Adds to Strong Patent Portfolio with Notice of Allowance for New U.S. Patent Application Addressing Key Pain Indicator Biomarker





Strengthens portfolio by addressing the anaerobic bacteria that can seed into the intervertebral disc, proliferate, and accelerate painful disc degeneration.

Successful commercialization of IP holds the promise of giving physicians better data to make the critical decision as to whether antibiotic therapy or surgery is the preferred treatment option.

Broomfield, CO, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that it has received a Notice of Allowance for its US Patent Application 16/224,590 titled “Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy System and Method for Diagnosing Pain or Infection Associated with Propionic Acid”.

Conventional imaging (lumbar MRI) for Chronic Low Back Pain offers important structural information but struggles to identify the actual source of pain. Aclarion’s Nociscan solution is the first evidence-supported SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Nociscan objectively quantifies chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to highlight if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.

The patent application 16/224,590 titled “Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy System and Method for Diagnosing Pain or Infection Associated with Propionic Acid” expands the Aclarion patent portfolio to broadly cover using MRS to identify Propionic Acid (PA), a biomarker that the literature suggests may be indicative of bacterial infection in a disc. This information may prove critical in supporting the optimal treatment of low back pain when infection is the underlying cause of pain. In these cases, effective treatment with antibiotic therapy alone may eliminate the need for surgical intervention.

"The mission of Aclarion is to give physicians better data so they can make better decisions about the care of their patients,” says Brent Ness, CEO. “We are committed to leading with compelling clinical and economic evidence. The foundation of our leadership is our Nociscan product and the patent portfolio on which it is built. Allowance of this patent strengthens our competitive moat and gives us the opportunity to advance our mission by exploring whether Nociscan can help physicians address the critical diagnostic decision of treating a patient with antibiotics or surgical intervention.”

The Aclarion patent portfolio now includes 22 U.S. patents, 17 foreign patents, 5 pending U.S. patent applications, and 7 pending foreign patent applications, including patents and patent applications exclusively licensed from Regents of the University of California.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

