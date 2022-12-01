TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 14.2022

01.12.2022

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – adjustment to full year 2022 guidance

TRESU Investment Holding A/S today announces an adjustment to full year guidance for 2022.

Since the guidance update in early October 2022, the market-wide long lead times on components has continued to cause further delays in customer deliveries and project execution across the group.

Further additional resources have been needed for one Capital sales project. The project is near completion, and we do not expect this project to affect 2023 outlook in any way. For the avoidance of doubt, no similar project is ongoing.

The underlying momentum in TRESU is still strong with high order intake of DKK 524m for the last 12 months ending Oct-22 and a backlog at DKK 309m (Oct-22), giving us strong confidence in 2023.

As a result, we are adjusting our expectations for full-year 2022 organic growth to approximately 6% (previously: 15-20%) and given lower sales and additional resources for one project we expect our adjusted EBITDA margin to be positive (previously: approximately 7%). We are expecting cash flow generation from ordinary operating activities to be neutral (previously: neutral).

Christian Jacob Flarup

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Christian Jacob Flarup, phone: +45 2027 7971

CFO, Torben Børsting, phone: +45 5130 2780