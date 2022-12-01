Hot Melt Adhesives Market Trends and ForecastThe global hot melt adhesives market is expected to reach an estimated $11.9 billion by 2027 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027

New York, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362705/?utm_source=GNW



Hot Melt Adhesives Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global hot melt adhesives market looks promising with opportunities in packaging, disposable hygiene products, hot melt pressure sensitive adhesives, automotive, bookbinding, and other sectors. The global hot melt adhesives market is expected to reach an estimated $11.9 billion by 2027 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for hot melt adhesives in end use industries like packaging, disposable hygiene products, and automotive due to fast processing and environmental friendly properties.



Emerging Trends in the Hot Melt Adhesives Market

Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the hot melt adhesives industry include development of bio-based hot melt adhesives for assisting customers in reducing their dependence on petroleum based materials in packaging applications.



Hot Melt Adhesives Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global hot melt adhesives market by application type, polymer type, product form, and region, as follows:



Hot melt adhesives market by application type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $ Million Shipment from 2016 to 2027]:

• Packaging

• Disposable hygiene products

• Hot melt pressure sensitive adhesives

• Automotive

• Construction

• Bookbinding

• Others



Hot melt adhesives market by polymer type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $ Million Shipment from 2016 to 2027]:

• Ethylene vinyl acetate based hot melt adhesives

• Styrene block copolymers based hot melt adhesives

• Polyolefin based hot melt adhesives

• Polyurethane based hot melt adhesives

• Other hot melt adhesives



Hot melt adhesives market by product form [Volume (Million Pounds) and $ Million Shipment from 2016 to 2027]:

• Pellets

• Pillows

• Glue Sticks

• Others



Hot melt adhesives market by region[Volume (Million Pounds) and $ Million Shipment from 2016 to 2027]:

• North America

o United States

o Mexico

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o Italy

o French

o Russia

o Spain

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Indonesia

• The Rest of the World

o Brazil

o Turkey

List of Hot Melt Adhesives Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies hot melt adhesives companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the hot melt adhesives companies profiled in this report includes.

• Henkel

• 3M Company

• The Dow Chemical Company

• H.

B. Fuller

• Sika AG

Hot Melt Adhesives Market Insight

• Styrene block copolymers (SBCs) segment is expected to remain the largest market by polymer type because SBCs offer better cohesion, strength, and heat resistance. These properties of SBCs have presented sound opportunities for hot melt adhesives in the pressure sensitive adhesives industry, which will spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

• The analyst forecasts that the automotive end use segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

• Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and anticipated to see above average growth over the forecast period due to increasing demand for packaging and disposable hygiene products in China and India.

Features of Hot Melt Adhesives Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global hot melt adhesives market size estimation in terms of value ($B) and volume (million pounds) shipment.

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trend (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by segments and region.

• Segmentation Analysis: Global hot melt adhesives market size by various applications such as application, polymer, and product in terms of value and volume shipment.

• Regional Analysis: Global hot melt adhesives market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of hot melt adhesive market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of hot melt adhesive suppliers.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the hot melt adhesives market size?

Q2. What is the growth forecast for hot melt adhesives market?

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the hot melt adhesives market?

Q4. What are the major applications or end use industries for hot melt adhesives?

Answer:Automotive and construction are the major end use industries for hot melt adhesives market.

Q5. What are the emerging trends in hot melt adhesives market?

Q6. Who are the key hot melt adhesives companies?



Q7. Which hot melt adhesives product segment will be the largest in future?

Q8. In hot melt adhesives market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the hot melt adhesives market by application type (packaging, disposable hygiene products, hot melt pressure sensitive adhesives, automotive, construction, bookbinding, and others), polymer type (ethylene vinyl acetate based hot melt adhesives, styrene block copolymers based hot melt adhesives, polyolefin based hot melt adhesives, polyurethane based hot melt adhesives, and other hot melt adhesives), product form (pellets, pillows, glue sticks, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11.

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?

